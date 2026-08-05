Jos Buttler Overtakes Kieron Pollard To Become T20 Cricket’s Leading Run-Scorer

Jos Buttler has etched his name into the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in men’s T20 cricket. The England star achieved the landmark during Manchester Super Giants’ Hundred clash against Welsh Fire at Old Trafford on Wednesday, August 5.

Buttler needed 22 runs to move beyond Kieron Pollard’s long-standing tally of 14,803 T20 runs. He reached the milestone during the 62nd delivery of Manchester Super Giants’ chase and went on to finish unbeaten on a sensational 51 from just 20 balls.

The explosive innings took Buttler’s career tally to 14,833 runs in 492 innings across 522 T20 appearances.

Pollard, who previously occupied the top spot, has accumulated 14,803 runs from 663 innings in 746 matches. The former West Indies all-rounder had only recently moved past Chris Gayle to claim the record, but has now been pushed down to second place by Buttler.

Gayle remains third on the all-time list with 14,562 runs from 463 T20 matches. Alex Hales follows in fourth with 14,449 runs, while former Australia opener David Warner completes the top five with 14,284.

Buttler’s Remarkable T20 Career

The milestone underlines Buttler’s remarkable consistency across different T20 competitions around the world. The 2022 T20 World Cup-winning England captain has scored 4,212 runs in 160 T20 internationals.

He has also featured extensively in The Hundred, accumulating 1,192 runs from 31 matches. His IPL career has included spells with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, with the right-hander scoring 4,646 runs in the tournament, including seven centuries and 28 fifties.

Buttler’s latest record came on a night when he once again demonstrated his ability to dismantle bowling attacks. His unbeaten 51 helped Manchester Super Giants chase down Welsh Fire’s 155-run target in only 69 balls, losing just one wicket in the process.

Another Hundred Record In Sight

The record-breaking performance also added another achievement to Buttler’s impressive ongoing Hundred campaign.

He has now registered four half-centuries in six matches for Manchester Super Giants this season. His tally of 277 runs makes him the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

His latest fifty also saw him join an exclusive group of players to have recorded four or more 50-plus scores in a single edition of the men’s Hundred.

Before Buttler, only Dawid Malan and James Vince had managed to achieve the feat.

At 34, Buttler continues to demonstrate his extraordinary longevity in the shortest format. By moving past Pollard, Gayle and the other T20 heavyweights, he has now claimed one of the most significant individual records in the format.