Manchester United was toppled from the second spot in the Premier League table by Liverpool after the Reds beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday at Anfield. Manchester City, which has subjugated the competition this season having virtually acquired the league title already, sits comfortably at the top with 75 points while Liverpool lies at second spot with 60 points.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho on Saturday said that he doesn’t mind if his team finishes the current Premier League campaign at the second spot or fourth spot as long as it brings UEFA Champions League qualification. Liverpool has been giving stiff competition to the Old Trafford outfit for the runners-up position since the league leaders Manchester City have an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Liverpool defeated Newcastle earlier and toppled Manchester United from the second position but Jose Mourinho’s men have the chance to regain their spot when they face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Speaking to media during a pre-match news conference ahead of Crystal Palace game, Jose Mourinho said that the gap among contenders for Champions League qualification next season is very short. “Six points between second and fifth is really, really short and open for everybody, but all four (Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea) are in the Champions League still, so we have other focus, other targets. I have to say, all of us are very good teams, in spite of sometimes the way I read it looks like all the others are better than us, but I’m not sure that’s the reality. So, I would say there are four very good teams and one will be out of the Champions League.”

The Portuguese manager further stressed that from both financial and prestige point of view, finishing second or fourth in the Premier League doesn’t make a difference because a team finishing at any of the said spots end up playing Champions League next season. “But, by the personal point of view second is better than third, so we are going to try the best possible. Of course, the top four is very difficult and that’s the main target for us, but if you can finish second we won’t finish third.”

