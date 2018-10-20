Chelsea was trailing the match by 2-1 and was on the brink of losing the match when substitute Ross Barkley stomped his authority and snatched an equaliser with virtually the last touch of the game in the 90+6th minute. While celebrating the goal, Sarri’s assistant Ianni ran across Mourinho, who was seated in the dugout and showed him a fist.

Jose Mourinho is an animated character on and off the field and he has been a subject to various scuffles all his footballing life. The memory of fans was refreshed once again when Jose Mourinho got into an altercation with Maurizio Sarri’s assistant during the heated Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. After much tussle between the Chelsea and United staff, the fighting parties were finally separated by the security officials present in the stadium.

Chelsea was trailing the match by 2-1 and was on the brink of losing the match when substitute Ross Barkley stomped his authority and snatched an equaliser with virtually the last touch of the game in the 90+6th minute. While celebrating the goal, Sarri’s assistant Ianni ran across Mourinho, who was seated in the dugout and showed him a fist.

Outraged at the gesture, the Portuguese manager rushed towards Ianni to confront him but by then, several match officials and security personnel had come to separate the fighting entities. It was a massive brawl and a hugely animated scene at the Stamford Bridge tunnel but finally, the matter was calmed down.

Whoever the Chelsea coward was that ran down the tunnel needs sacked. On a positive look at the players ready to literally fight for Mourinho, love that. pic.twitter.com/Kd0MDU4ATc — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) October 20, 2018

When the match ended, a faction of Chelsea fans, who have once adored Jose Mourinho for his accomplishments with the Blues, directed chants and gestures at the Manchester United coach. While exiting the stadium, the Portuguese showed three fingers to the dissenting fans. It should be noted that Mourinho has won three Premier League titles with Chelsea during his two spells with them.

“Would I celebrate like crazy if my team scores a goal at Stamford Bridge or my team wins at Stamford Bridge? I don’t think so. I think I would try to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters that were my supporters and stadium for many years, to do that should be something if I completely lost my emotional control, which is not easy,” explained Mourinho.

The former Real Madrid manager poured cold water on the incident saying, “I am not annoyed with anything. What happened with Sarri’s assistant, Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he will resolve it. The assistant has already come to me and apologised, I told him to forget it. I have made a lot of mistakes in my career.”

"The 97-minute game was so good that we have to focus on that." ⚽ Jose Mourinho says that @ManUtd were the best team on the pitch and deserved all 3 points at Stamford Bridge. 🔴🏟 Match report: https://t.co/DSbgFX9jYY pic.twitter.com/WOKhnXX2xC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2018

