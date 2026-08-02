LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Jose Mourinho admitted Real Madrid lost intensity after the break in their 2-2 pre-season draw against Fiorentina, pointing to fatigue and defensive lapses as key factors. While expressing disappointment with the second-half display, the Portuguese coach praised Endrick, Denzel Dumfries and several young players for their performances.

Jose Mourinho took charge of Real Madrid for the first time in his new spell. Image Credit: X
Jose Mourinho took charge of Real Madrid for the first time in his new spell. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 13:06 IST

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina: Jose Mourinho was very vocal in his reprimands of Real Madrid players at the Fiorentina fixture. He criticized his players at one point when Real showed signs of being sloppy in the second half. They ended up playing a friendly draw, 2-2, with Fiorentina late on Saturday. Los Blancos were leading 2-1 at halftime, yet they missed numerous good chances to really put the game and Fiorentina to bed. It was a different story in the second half. Moise Kean equalized the score in the 58th minute after Real switched off.

Jose Mourinho Left Furious at Real Madrid Players

Several Spanish media reported that Mourinho strongly reprimanded his players after they made another very poor start, this time the beginning of the second half. Mourinho was extremely angry over the team’s poor showing. Per the newspaper, the team came out in a lethargic manner and lost their advantage in the game. Mourinho was quick and used the cooling break to criticise his players. He asked for a much higher level of performance from them, while also pleading with them to find their concentration again.

You Might Be Interested In

Jose Mourinho Speaks After Real Madrid vs Fiorentina

Mourinho analysed the performance of his team. Taking charge of Los Blancos for the first time in his new spell at the Spanish capital. The veteran coach divided the match in three phases. He said, “I liked everything. It was a Madrid with three faces: fresh, tired, and super tired. The fresh team played very well, and the 2-1 scoreline was far too short. The first half was of very high quality, and we could have been leading three or four to nil comfortably.” 

Mourinho further criticised his team and said they were not ready to handle players of Moise Kean’s quality. “In the second half, the game became more physical against a typically Italian team with great physicality. After that, we saw Moise Kean playing in the area against two 18-year-olds, who had a great game and are growing, but physically, they are not yet at the level to handle someone like Moise,” Mourinho said. 

Jose Mourinho Praises Endrick and Denzel Dumfries

Jose Mourinho reserved special praise for some of his players. He praised both Endrick and Denzel Dumfries for their performance. Mourinho appreciated the two players for their performance despite limited practice time. “Dumfries and Endrick trained for three days and played more than 70 minutes. It’s a fantastic effort that, to me, signifies a willingness to give their all,” he said.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse
Tags: home-hero-pos-7latest football news

RELATED News

Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

LATEST NEWS

What Is an Avalanche and Why Is It So Deadly? Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Death Puts Spotlight on Mountain Risks

Why Is Menstrual Leave Still A PIN Code Benefit In India? How High Courts Are Pushing States To Act

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay’s Film Holds Strong, Eyes Weekend Boost After Crossing Rs 150 Crore

Birth Certificate Rule Set To Change? What New Provisions Of Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill Mean

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over Viral ‘Apology’ Meme: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire’

Gwalior IG Retirement Goes Viral: Constable Pulls Senior Officer’s Car With His Teeth – Watch

Siddharth Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Rang De Basanti To Dangal, 7 Films That Made Him Bollywood’s Power Producer

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Missed July 31 ITR Deadline? These 5 Hidden Costs Could Hurt More Than Rs 5,000 Late Fee

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse
Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse
Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse
Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

QUICK LINKS