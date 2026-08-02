Jose Mourinho Reacts After Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina Draw, Pinpoints Reason Behind Second-Half Collapse

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina: Jose Mourinho was very vocal in his reprimands of Real Madrid players at the Fiorentina fixture. He criticized his players at one point when Real showed signs of being sloppy in the second half. They ended up playing a friendly draw, 2-2, with Fiorentina late on Saturday. Los Blancos were leading 2-1 at halftime, yet they missed numerous good chances to really put the game and Fiorentina to bed. It was a different story in the second half. Moise Kean equalized the score in the 58th minute after Real switched off.

Jose Mourinho Left Furious at Real Madrid Players

Several Spanish media reported that Mourinho strongly reprimanded his players after they made another very poor start, this time the beginning of the second half. Mourinho was extremely angry over the team’s poor showing. Per the newspaper, the team came out in a lethargic manner and lost their advantage in the game. Mourinho was quick and used the cooling break to criticise his players. He asked for a much higher level of performance from them, while also pleading with them to find their concentration again.

Jose Mourinho Speaks After Real Madrid vs Fiorentina

Mourinho analysed the performance of his team. Taking charge of Los Blancos for the first time in his new spell at the Spanish capital. The veteran coach divided the match in three phases. He said, “I liked everything. It was a Madrid with three faces: fresh, tired, and super tired. The fresh team played very well, and the 2-1 scoreline was far too short. The first half was of very high quality, and we could have been leading three or four to nil comfortably.”

Mourinho further criticised his team and said they were not ready to handle players of Moise Kean’s quality. “In the second half, the game became more physical against a typically Italian team with great physicality. After that, we saw Moise Kean playing in the area against two 18-year-olds, who had a great game and are growing, but physically, they are not yet at the level to handle someone like Moise,” Mourinho said.

Jose Mourinho Praises Endrick and Denzel Dumfries

Jose Mourinho reserved special praise for some of his players. He praised both Endrick and Denzel Dumfries for their performance. Mourinho appreciated the two players for their performance despite limited practice time. “Dumfries and Endrick trained for three days and played more than 70 minutes. It’s a fantastic effort that, to me, signifies a willingness to give their all,” he said.

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