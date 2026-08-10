Jose Mourinho Reopens Infamous Eva Carneiro Clash After 11 Years, Refuses to Apologise For ‘Daughter of a Wh**e’ Remark

Jose Mourinho has revisited one of the most controversial episodes of his managerial career, opening up about his infamous touchline confrontation with former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro in his new Netflix documentary.

The Portuguese coach has discussed the incident publicly for the first time in more than a decade in the three-part series MOURINHO. However, despite the controversy eventually leading to a legal settlement, Mourinho stopped short of apologising to Carneiro.

The incident occurred during Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Swansea City at the beginning of the 2015-16 season. Carneiro and physiotherapist Jon Fearn entered the pitch to attend to Eden Hazard, who had gone down injured late in the game.

Mourinho was furious because Chelsea were temporarily reduced to nine players, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois already having been sent off. Hazard subsequently had to leave the field while receiving treatment.

Mourinho said in the documentary: “For me, a lady doctor is the same as a man’s doctor. So, as always, I use my vocabulary when I’m not happy.

“There are words in moments where the tension is very, very high. Normally, people with football culture, with football DNA, with football background, they go over it in one second. In that case, it was different.”

The former Chelsea boss also insisted that he believed Hazard was not seriously injured when the medical staff entered the pitch.

“I’m not a doctor, but my eyes know when a player is injured, and they know when a player is not injured,” Mourinho said. “I knew that he was not injured, but the doctors went to the pitch, and in that moment we were left with nine players.”

The incident had significant consequences. Carneiro was removed from first-team duties and subsequently left Chelsea. She later took legal action against both Mourinho and the club, alleging discrimination and constructive dismissal.

Chelsea eventually reached a settlement with Carneiro and issued an unreserved apology to her and her family. Mourinho, however, never publicly apologised for his conduct.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry also offered his perspective in the documentary, saying players and medical staff were aware of Mourinho’s expectations regarding treatment during matches.

“Medically, he would say unless it’s really, really bad, then they’re [the team doctors] not coming on. That was the understanding for us as players; the medical staff, everyone bought into that,” Terry said.

“It was a big moment obviously and he took a lot of backlash for that. There was a lot of heat on the football club.”

Hazard, meanwhile, played down the seriousness of the incident, saying “it was nothing special” while acknowledging that “with Jose everything is bigger.”

The documentary explores Mourinho’s three-decade career, examining his remarkable trophy haul alongside the controversies that have frequently followed the outspoken manager.