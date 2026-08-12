Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola Again? ‘Sabbatical Means Weakness’ Sparks Drama in New Netflix Documentary

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have long been pitted against each other during their managerial careers. It all started when Mourinho was at the helm at Real Madrid, and Guardiola managed Barcelona. During the two-year spell when these two were coaching the biggest clubs, they were in the middle of some heated clashes. The two then crossed paths multiple times, including in the Premier League. Now that Guardiola brought an end to his stint at Manchester City, Mourinho threw a shade at the Spaniard for taking a sabbatical.

Jose Mourinho Takes a Dig at Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, gave an indirect shot at his eternal rival Pep Guardiola via the recently released Netflix documentary “Mourinho.” Jose claimed that he disliked the term “sabbatical”. Guardiola is currently on a sabbatical after signing off Manchester City, with which he had a 10-year deal. Earlier, when he left Barcelona (2012), he too took such a long hiatus, joining Bayern Munich after a year.

Mourinho, while speaking in his documentary, said, “Some people need a sabbatical. For me, a sabbatical is a sign of weakness, something I hate. I hate that word. So don’t talk to me about it any further. I want to win more titles.”

Jose Mourinho Returns to Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho while making a return to Real Madrid with the Spanish club. The Portuguese had managed Los Blancos from May 2010 to June 2013. Since leaving the Spanish capital, the veteran manager went on to manage six more clubs. Both of Mourinho’s spells at Real Madrid saw him managing some of the best players in history. In his first spell, he managed Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, and Iker Casillas. Now, he will be managing some of the top talents of this generation, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others.

Real Madrid, known for unparalleled success across competitions are in the middle of a dry spell. The 15-time European Champions have gone trophyless in the past two seasons.

Jose Mourinho Reveals Manchester United Coaching Job

Jose Mourinho revealed that he was offered to coach Manchester United coaching job following his exit from Real Madrid in 2013. However, the Portuguese manager chose to go to Chelsea, a club he had managed earlier as well.

He said, “I go to Chelsea in 2013 but in that period there is something nobody knows. I think I can say because I don’t hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth. When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex. I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United has an incredible appeal. When I say Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United is very, very close.”

Mourinho went on to manage the Red Devils from May 2016 to December 2018.

Also Read: Did Lionel Messi Attend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding? Truth Behind the Viral Photos Revealed

