Jose Mourinho was a changed man in the dressing room for his Manchester United players after the crushing defeat against Sevilla in the Champions League. United players were below average at Old Trafford as they conceded two quick goals while playing defensively and failed to recover the deficit succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against the La Liga side.

Playing for Manchester United is a dream and there are only a selected few who get the chance to play for one of the biggest football clubs in the world. Old Trafford, the home of trophies has over the years witnessed some skilful and tireless football from the Red Devils who established the United brand of football, based on the principles of never giving up. Contrary to the brand, the current United team doesn’t look one bit of a team which can put a fight after being pushed down, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were humiliated at their own backyard by a moderate Sevilla side who made it into their first ever Champions League quarterfinals. Following the loss, manager Jose Mourinho consoled his crying players and took the blame for the embarrassing defeat.

Mourinho in a bid to save his own and play down United’s humiliation at the hands of a side who were thrashed by the La Liga sides in away games reminded the fans that it wasn’t the first time that United had been ousted of the Champions League. He tried to hide behind Sir Alex Ferguson’s rare failures in the elite European competition and reckoned that the 20 times English champions had been on the same seat twice previously when Mourinho’s Porto and Real Madrid respectively dumped them out of the Champions League. However, he was a totally different man inside the dressing room as he took the blame for the defeat and told his players to give their best in the upcoming games.

United players were largely ineffective in the second 45 minutes of the must-win encounter at Old Trafford as they played protective football and paid the price when Sevilla Wissam Ben Yedder adding spark in the game added two goals inside four minutes to shatter United’s dream of progressing further in the Champions League. As per Times, Mourinho shouldered the blame and told the players not to feel down about the defeat as he was the one responsible. “When we win, we all win,” the Portuguese manager reportedly told his team, adding: “When we lose, I lose alone,” the Portuguese manager was quoted as saying.

United were expected to outplay their low key Spanish opponents in the return leg in front of the home crowd but none of the players delivered and impactful performance as they are now left with the FA Cup as the only trophy to play for. With Manchester City leading the Premier League title race, Mourinho’s men will have their last shot at a trophy when they go up against Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App