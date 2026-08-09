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Home > Sports News > Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has raised eyebrows on one of Spanish Giants' newest signings Bernardo Silva's physical fitness after their most recent victory over Ferencvárosi TC with a 2-1 scoreline.

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder's Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns (Image Source: X)
Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder's Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 21:35 IST

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has raised eyebrows on one of Spanish Giants’ newest signings Bernardo Silva’s physical fitness after their most recent victory over Ferencvárosi TC with a 2-1 scoreline. At the same time, Mourinho, one of the most successful managers in the sport, opined that Silva’s versatility allows the team to play him in 3 to 4 positions.

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Who did Bernardo Silva play for before arriving in Real Madrid?

In June, Real Madrid completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City, as the Spanish giants continue an aggressive squad overhaul under returning head coach Jose Mourinho, who was with Real Madrid from 2010-13 as well. Mourinho returned to the Spanish giants in June.


The 31-year-old midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu after a highly successful nine-year spell at City, where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders and played a key role in one of the club’s most successful eras. While Bernardo was Mourinho’s preferred signing, the manager is not entirely happy with the midfielder yet. After Real Madrid’s 2-1 win in their second friendly against Hungarian top club Ferencvaros TC, the manager expressed his dissatisfaction with the player’s physical condition.


“He is one of those for whom it does them psychological good to do absolutely nothing on holiday, and he came into pre-season in significantly worse physical condition. He has to improve there,” said Mourinho on the club’s own TV channel as quoted by Goal.com.


Silva replaced Brahim Diaz during the half-time break during the match, and by then, the Spanish giants were already in a lead, before Carlos Espi made it 2-0 in the 49th minute.


Mourinho, however, praised Silva’s versatility, saying:

“He is a great player who helps us in build-up play when he plays deeper, for example as a number six or number eight. During the game I noticed that he was lacking a bit of physical strength, and I moved him forward into the number 10 role. He can play there as well. He can be used in three or four positions.”


Real Madrid secured their first pre-season win against Ferencvaros, having managed a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina earlier. Next Wednesday, they face Deportivo A Coruna in another friendly, before travelling to FC Schalke 04 for a friendly next Sunday.
The multi-time La Liga champions will start their season in La Liga on August 22 against Espanyol Barcelona.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns
Tags: Bernardo SilvaJose mourinhoLa Liga 2026-27real madrid

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Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

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Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns
Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns
Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns
Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

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