After Manchester United's shocking exit from UEFA Champions League at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday, head coach Jose Mourinho was condemned by many pundits for his outrageous comments about his side's growing poor record. Mourinho was criticised for his remarks he made in his post press conference. Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, The Special One initiated a response of his own in the aftermath of United's premature exit from UEFA Champions League.

"If you want to make a real top team, with a top mentality, you need to grow up and the best way is to have this kind of feeling," Jose Mourinho said

The Special One in his 12-minute address lashed out on Manchester United players and issued indirect warning while praising some of them. Mourinho feels his current United side need to grow from these disappointing results if they really want to be on the top. The Special One asserted that in order to survive and become stronger, his players have to cope with the level of expectation and pressure. The former FC Porto and Real Madrid manager, who resonated his rhetoric of eliminating the Red Devils in Europe’s elite competition admitted that Manchester United are not one of the top teams and certainly not one of the favourites to win.

“If you want to make a real top team, with a top mentality, you need to grow up and the best way is to have this kind of feeling,” Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying.”I said we are not one of the top teams, not one of the favourites to win. I told you that with these words because I cannot tell you with different words while I am still in competition,” The Special One said in a statement. Mourinho mentioned underperformance of star striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic against Sevilla in his presser. “You cannot expect me to say ‘this and that player, they have to do better’. I prefer to say that Matic and Lukaku are performing at a high level until the last match,” Mourinho said.

