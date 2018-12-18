Jose Mourinho's final season in Manchester was reminiscent of his later days during his stints at Real Madrid and Chelsea. In Madrid and London, Mourinho was highly successful during the first two seasons, winning the leagues with both teams along with domestic trophies.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have parted ways as the Portuguese manager leaves the job after two-and-a-half years following a string of poor performances and boring football seeing the Old Trafford outfit falling 19 points behind the leaders and 11 points behind a Top-4 position along with a negative goal difference for the first time after 17 league games.

Mourinho’s final season in Manchester was reminiscent of his later days during his stints at Real Madrid and Chelsea. In Madrid and London, Mourinho was highly successful during the first two seasons, winning the leagues with both teams along with domestic trophies. In his third season, a pattern began to emerge with Mourinho having fallouts with several players like Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Ronaldo among others in Madrid and Eden Hazard, Diego Costa amongst those who felt Mourinho’s resistance.

Mourinho has always been a character in press conferences too, from his self proclaimed “Special One” comment, to storming out of conference room to constantly questioning his players’ ability and dedication openly, labelling opposition managers in derogatory ways, Mourinho has done it all.

This season at Manchester United had all the markers of the traditional Mourinho third season failings. Over the last two years, Mourinho won the Europa League, League Cup and guided United to a 2nd place finish behind Manchester City. Signings were a bone of contention between Mourinho and United chief Ed Woodward at the start of the season.

After poaching Alexis Sanchez from under City’s nose and signing midfielder Fred, Mourinho demanded Woodward to sign world class centre-backs as his defence was fragile, Toby Alderweireld and Kalidou Koulibaly were on top of his shortlist. Woodward was unable to buy anyone and this infuriated Mourinho and fractured his relationship with him.

The season began disastrously with as United lost back-to-back matches against Brighton and Tottenham after starting with a win against Leicester. Their form was always in question as they bowed out of the Carabao Cup at home against Championship side Derby followed by league defeat against West Ham. United was struggling with losses to local rivals Manchester City and draws against Crystal Palace, Southampton and Arsenal.

The final nail in the coffin for Mourinho’s United career was the humbling in the hands of their traditional rivals Liverpool. Playing United at Old Trafford used to be a daunting prospect for any team but this season under Mourinho it was an easier task. Mourinho was stubborn with his defensive approach producing boring football which the United fans did not buy.

During the season, Mourinho lambasted players such as Paul Pogba, Antony Martial, Fred, Eric Bailly. Pogba, in particular, was targetted and training footage emerged online showing the extent of the rivalry. Over the past few weeks, Pogba has been condemned to the bench sometimes not even making the bench and his mood seems subdued which is unusual for a player who has won the World Cup a few months back and starred in the campaign.

This has been a constant criticism of Mourinho, that he has not been able to get the best out of the players at his disposal with examples being Eden Hazard at Chelsea and Paul Pogba at United. Alexis Sanchez who was a top player at Arsenal is now a shadow of his former self and that has been a case with many of the United players.

With United’s fortune in serious jeopardy, the board finally decided to act and got rid of Mourinho. In truth, this season was similar to those at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

A Caretaker Manager will be appointed till the end of the season after which the United hierarchy will decide the long-term manager.

