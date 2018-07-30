Premier League is known to be the most competitive footballing leagues in the world and hence, the race to win the English league sees a cut-throat competition every year. Jose Mourinho hasn't won a Premier League title in past 4 years and his ever-increasing desperation to win one is apparently taking a toll on him.

Jose Mourinho is frustrated and he has every right to be as he has failed to add a Premier League title to his trophy-laden cabinet since the 2014-15 season. However, in his frustration, he continues to lose the favour of his players at Manchester United by giving self-destructive comments. There is a growing feeling within the footballing community that the Portuguese coach might end up doing what he did during his tenure at Chelsea.

In pre-season fixtures, Manchester United have failed to secure a single win so far and Jose Mourinho exploded in a press conference after United succumbed to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool.

First, he criticised the club board for failing to secure his transfer targets this summer and then lamented the absence of his key players in the pre-season tour.

It did not just end there as he went on to undermine and sideline the young and budding players at Manchester United. While lauding the fighting spirit of Alexis Sanchez, Mourinho said that a player of the Chilean’s calibre cannot be happy with the players he is playing with in the pre-season friendlies.

“Do you want him (Alexis) to be very happy with the players he has around him? We are not playing here to improve the team or our dynamic or routines. We are playing here just to try to survive and to have some not-very-ugly results. Alexis is the only attacking player we have. We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers. He’s the only one who is here, and the poor man is there trying his best, with the frustration of somebody that wants more.” These were the words of Jose Mourinho in that press conference.

In a bid to win big, Jose Mourinho has historically shown a tendency to rely more on proven and experienced talent whereas he has always neglected young players.

Take the case of Chelsea. When Mourinho was at the helm of Stamford Bridge outfit, he refused to give playing time to Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah. After much frustration, the above-mentioned players left Chelsea for pastures new and flourished. The world is witness to their footballing exploits ever since they got rid of Mourinho’s tutelage.

The pattern is same at Manchester United. Supremely gifted players in Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and more continue to struggle for game time and his recent comments would have further added insult to the injury of these struggling players.

It doesn’t matter whether Jose Mourinho manages to win the Premier League this season or not, but if he continues to lose the favour of the dressing room, it would be him that would be shipped out of the club this time rather than a game-time deprived youngster.

