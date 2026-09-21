LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday (Sep 20). The contest was goalless at half-time, but the game changed after the break when Dean Huijsen was sent off and Atletico Madrid took advantage of their numerical superiority. Following the defeat, Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid strongly criticised the refereeing, with the club releasing an official statement questioning several decisions made by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 11:03 IST

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday (Sep 20). The contest was goalless at half-time, but the game changed after the break when Dean Huijsen was sent off and Atletico Madrid took advantage of their numerical superiority. Following the defeat, Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid strongly criticised the refereeing, with the club releasing an official statement questioning several decisions made by referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias.

Real Madrid Release Official Statement Against Refereeing

“Real Madrid lost the derby at the Metropolitano in a match marked by Ortiz Arias’ very terrible refereeing,” the statement began.

You Might Be Interested In

Elaborating on the decisions of the referee that went against the team, Real Madrid called out the decisions not to send off Cristian Romero or Kang In Lee.

“He failed to send off Cuti Romero in the first half for stepping on Bellingham’s knee (despite going to the monitor to review the incident), nor did he send off Kang-In Lee for stepping on Valverde’s left ankle.”

Concluding their statement, the club stated,

“Both decisions had an impact on the match, which was ultimately decided in Atlético’s favor in the second half.”

Jose Mourinho Hits Back At Refereeing Body

Real Madrid manager Mourinho also voiced his frustration during his post-match press conference. Mourinho displayed images of the two incidents involving Romero and Kang-In Lee and argued that both should have resulted in red cards. He said the situation would have been completely different had Real Madrid played the majority of the second half against nine Atletico players.

Mourinho also questioned the decision of the refereeing appointments committee to select Ortiz Arias for the derby. He expressed his frustration over the timing of the appointment and raised concerns about the handling of the match’s major incidents.

Dean Huijsen Sent Off As Atletico Madrid Take Control

Real Madrid eventually found themselves down to ten men in the 50th minute when Huijsen was sent off following a VAR review after conceding a penalty for a foul on Giuliano Simeone. Alejandro Grimaldo converted the spot-kick to put Atletico Madrid ahead.

Jonathan David doubled Atletico’s advantage in the 59th minute. Antonio Rudiger pulled one back for Real Madrid in the 89th minute, but Mourinho’s side could not find an equaliser as Atletico secured a 2-1 victory.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body
Tags: La Liga

RELATED News

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Suryakumar Yadav To Part Ways With Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027? Ex-India T20I Skipper Breaks Silence On Rumours

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City Claim High-Scoring Contest Against Sunderland To Maintain Winning Run

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: The ‘Leaked Video’ Everyone Is Searching For May Be A Dangerous Online Trap

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr Wedding Rumours: ‘December Mein Toh Mera…,’ Comedian Reacts

Auto Driver Killed Over Just Rs 10 Change On Hyderabad Road, Wife And Son Witness Horror: Here’s What Happened

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps 400 Points As Crude Cools, Nifty Holds Above 23,360

Meet Pakistan’s Hindu-Dominated Village Where Wealth Knows No Bounds

Boy And Girl On Bike Stopped In Bihar, Unruly Men Inappropriately Lift And Take Away Girl; Shocking Harassment Video Goes Viral

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Influencer Made a Reel On Raj Thackeray, Then MNS Workers Made Him Kneel Before His Photo And Apologise

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Ex-Lovers, Viral Clip And Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body
Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body
Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body
Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body
Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Hit Back At Referee After Derby Defeat, Release Official Statement Against Refereeing Body

QUICK LINKS