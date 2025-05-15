Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Josh Hazlewood To Rejoin RCB As IPL 2025 Resumes, Report Claims

They'll then face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on May 23, followed by a visit to Lucknow for a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Josh Hazlewood To Rejoin RCB As IPL 2025 Resumes, Report Claims

Josh Hazlewood to Rejoin RCB as IPL 2025 Resumes, Report Claims


Veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to return to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lineup for the remainder of IPL 2025. The 34-year-old, signed for Rs 12.50 crore in last year’s mega auction, has already made a strong impact this season.

In the 10 games he’s featured in so far, Hazlewood has claimed 18 wickets, playing a key role in RCB’s solid run.

Return After Injury Concerns

Speculation had been building around Hazlewood’s availability after reports suggested a shoulder injury could rule him out of the rest of the tournament. The injury had already kept him out of RCB’s recent clash against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, those concerns seem to be fading, as the fast bowler now appears ready to make his comeback.

“Yes, Josh will travel to India. We are in discussion with the authorities about the exact date of his arrival,” a source close to the player told a media portal.

In his absence, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi stepped up to lead the RCB pace attack. He delivered with figures of 3 for 30 against CSK, helping the team edge out a thrilling two-run victory.

Ngidi, however, is expected to return home by May 25 due to international duties, making Hazlewood’s return all the more crucial for the Bengaluru franchise.

RCB’s Upcoming Matches

RCB’s next encounter is against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17. The match, a repeat of the tournament opener, will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They’ll then face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on May 23, followed by a visit to Lucknow for a clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Top-Two Finish Within Reach

Currently sitting second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches, RCB is well placed to secure a top-two finish.

Winning just two of their remaining three games would confirm that spot and guarantee them a place in the first qualifier on May 29.

Hazlewood’s return could be the final boost RCB needs to push for a place in the IPL 2025 final.

