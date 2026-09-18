Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2 Headlines UFC 331: Check Full Fight Card, Date, Start Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details And More

Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2, UFC 331: UFC 331 is back in Los Angeles, as Joshua Van takes on Alexandre Pantoja in a flyweight championship rematch at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, September 19. This fight is their third encounter, with the pair meeting in their first fight before Pantoja was forced to withdraw after suffering an arm injury. After their first encounter, Van became the reigning flyweight champion and will defend the title at UFC 331.

The event also includes a five-round lightweight co-main event featuring Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy, while others set to appear on the main card are Patricio Pitbull, Dooho Choi, Alonzo Menifield, and Iwo Baraniewski.

UFC 331 Date, Time and Venue

Event: UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California, USA

Main Card: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT (6:30 AM IST, next day)

Prelims: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT (4:30 AM IST, next day)

Early Prelims: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT (3:00 AM IST, next day)

UFC 331 Live Streaming Details

UFC 331 in USA

U.S. fans will be able to view the UFC 331 live on Paramount+. The early prelims start at 5:30 pm ET, with the prelims scheduled to start at 7:00 pm ET, and the main card at 9:00 pm ET. The UFC Fight Pass will also air the early prelims.

UFC 331 in UK

In the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, the main card begins at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, September 20, which will be broadcast on TNT Sports Box Office. The prelims begin at midnight GMT on TNT Sports/TNT Sports Box Office and UFC Fight Pass, and the early prelims at 10:30 PM GMT on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 331 in India

In India, the main card will start at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, 20 September, and will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2. The preliminary matches will start at 4:30 AM IST on Sony TEN 2.

UFC 331 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2 — UFC Flyweight Championship

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy — Lightweight

Patricio Pitbull vs Dooho Choi

Alonzo Menifield vs Iwo Baraniewski

Gable Steveson vs Sean Sharaf

Preliminary Card

Marlon Vera vs Charles Jourdain

Tai Tuivasa vs Robelis Despaigne

Michael Aswell Jr. vs Joosang Yoo

Early Preliminary Card

Ryan Gandra vs Ozzy Diaz

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Brunno Ferreira

Casey O’Neill vs Eduarda Moura

Giga Chikadze vs Joanderson Brito

Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2

The main reason for this is the one-of-a-kind situation of Van-Pantoja I. The pair first faced off at UFC 323, only for the fight to be stopped after 26 seconds due to Pantoja pulling his hand. Van was awarded the win and became flyweight champion. He then defended said title against the Taira with a fifth-round TKO.

In the meantime, Pantoja had earned a reputation as one of the division’s top contenders, and UFC 331 gave him the opportunity to avenge that loss and try again in the Octagon. Based on the UFC’s official fight-week program, Van came into the fight as the reigning flyweight king, while Pantoja was fighting to become champion once more.

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