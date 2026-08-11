Jeffrey Epstein Links: JPMorgan Banker Mary Erdoes Faces Scrutiny Over Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise Plan

JP Morgan Banker Mary Erdoes Under Pressure: Mary Erdoes, one of JPMorgan Chase’s senior executives, has come under scrutiny over her reported involvement in FIFA’s controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative and her past professional links to Jeffrey Epstein. Erdoes, 58, heads JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management division and was reportedly involved in efforts to identify investors for a proposed sale of a 20 per cent stake in FIFA. Here is everything you need to know about the latest developments and the questions surrounding Erdoes’ role.

Who Is Mary Erdoes?

Mary Erdoes is a senior American banker and the head of JPMorgan Chase’s Asset & Wealth Management division. She is one of the bank’s most senior executives and was reportedly among the individuals involved in efforts to find investors for FIFA’s proposed FFE investment plan.

Erdoes was JPMorgan’s second-highest earner in the previous year, receiving approximately $32 million (£24 million), according to the report. Her reported involvement in the FIFA plan has now attracted attention as the initiative faces significant opposition within world football.

What Is FIFA’s FFE Initiative?

FIFA’s Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative involved plans for a proposed sale of a 20% stake in the organisation at a valuation of approximately $4.2 billion (£3.1 billion). FIFA president Gianni Infantino reportedly sought investors for the project, with an investment group led by Joshua Kushner among those involved in the proposed transaction.

JPMorgan was expected to help FIFA identify additional investors alongside Joshua Kushner’s investment vehicle, Thrive Eternal. The plan was subsequently abandoned by Infantino, but it has caused considerable controversy across international football.

What Was Mary Erdoes’ Role in FIFA’s FFE Plan?

According to the report, Erdoes was one of the few individuals understood to have been aware of Infantino’s plans as they were being formulated. She reportedly led JPMorgan’s efforts to find investors who would participate in the proposed sale of part of FIFA’s stake.

The proposed investment involved a 20 per cent stake valued at $4.2 billion and was backed by investors including Joshua Kushner and others. Infantino reportedly did not disclose the plan to his closest staff until shortly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Why Is Mary Erdoes Facing Scrutiny Over Jeffrey Epstein Links?

Erdoes has also faced renewed scrutiny over her previous professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Documents released by US authorities indicate that JPMorgan’s relationship with Epstein continued until 2013, despite his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Emails between Erdoes and Epstein, first reported by The Banker, indicate that the two had contact in connection with banking matters. In 2012, Erdoes sent Epstein birthday greetings from her JPMorgan email account.

The documents also show indirect contact between Erdoes’ staff and Epstein’s representatives concerning banking arrangements for another associate of Epstein, Kathryn Ruemmler, a former Goldman Sachs executive.