In his first act as newly-elected Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez made good on a highly publicised campaign pledge, making a startling £129 million offer for cross-town rival Atletico Madrid’s hot prospect Julian Alvarez. The audacious offer was, nevertheless, blocked as the La Liga giants rejected the world record offer following an emergency board meeting. This blockbuster transfer has thrown the summer window into chaos and potentially blown long-term transfer strategy for many Premier League giants, including Arsenal, and also giants of European football such as Barcelona and PSG.

Florentino Perez Delivers On Secret Galactico Campaign Promise

In a jaw-dropping $173M million deal, a high-profile presidential promise finally materialised. Perez told club members before his election win, confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning, that he was indeed already planning an iconic transfer to take a world-class Champions League forward to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium set up.

Although after widespread speculation within the media had pointed to a Spanish capital giant move for French international talent Michael Olise, the transfer board strategy had been aimed somewhat nearer. Perez planned to break the previous record in place of a player, Jude Bellingham (BVB for £109 million in 2023), by formalising the record bid upon his election to the top job.

Arsenal And Barcelona On High Alert As Striker Race Explodes

The sudden collapse of the cross-city negotiation loop has provided a massive psychological boost to external long-term admirers monitoring the situation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has frequently identified the dynamic Argentine attacker as an absolute priority market target to elevate the Gunners’ offensive structure ahead of their upcoming English top-flight campaign.

Concurrently, reports from Catalonia indicate that Barcelona remains the absolute preferred destination for the player, though the club’s current financial parameters make matching a 150 million euro outright offer highly complicated. With Paris Saint-Germain also tracking squad depth configurations to bolster their attacking ranks, Atletico’s firm resistance against Real Madrid leaves the race completely open for an ambitious foreign transfer push.