LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today Jacqueline Fernandez indian jews human rights concerns PoJK kalyan banerjee Jaipur Delhi weather IMD India slams Pakistan Box Office Records H-1B visa aamir khan Gurugram man Apple China bcci gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

Real Madrid have seen a staggering 150 million pound bid for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez rejected. The massive offer was launched by newly re-elected president Florentino Perez, but Atletico refused to sell to their rivals.

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target (Image Source: X)
Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 23:51 IST

In his first act as newly-elected Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez made good on a highly publicised campaign pledge, making a startling £129 million offer for cross-town rival Atletico Madrid’s hot prospect Julian Alvarez. The audacious offer was, nevertheless, blocked as the La Liga giants rejected the world record offer following an emergency board meeting. This blockbuster transfer has thrown the summer window into chaos and potentially blown long-term transfer strategy for many Premier League giants, including Arsenal, and also giants of European football such as Barcelona and PSG. 

Florentino Perez Delivers On Secret Galactico Campaign Promise

In a jaw-dropping $173M million deal, a high-profile presidential promise finally materialised. Perez told club members before his election win, confirmed in the early hours of Monday morning, that he was indeed already planning an iconic transfer to take a world-class Champions League forward to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium set up.

Although after widespread speculation within the media had pointed to a Spanish capital giant move for French international talent Michael Olise, the transfer board strategy had been aimed somewhat nearer. Perez planned to break the previous record in place of a player, Jude Bellingham (BVB for £109 million in 2023), by formalising the record bid upon his election to the top job.

Arsenal And Barcelona On High Alert As Striker Race Explodes

The sudden collapse of the cross-city negotiation loop has provided a massive psychological boost to external long-term admirers monitoring the situation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has frequently identified the dynamic Argentine attacker as an absolute priority market target to elevate the Gunners’ offensive structure ahead of their upcoming English top-flight campaign.

Concurrently, reports from Catalonia indicate that Barcelona remains the absolute preferred destination for the player, though the club’s current financial parameters make matching a 150 million euro outright offer highly complicated. With Paris Saint-Germain also tracking squad depth configurations to bolster their attacking ranks, Atletico’s firm resistance against Real Madrid leaves the race completely open for an ambitious foreign transfer push.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target
Tags: Arsenal Transfer TargetsAtletico MadridBarcelona RumorsCapital DerbyFlorentino PerezJude BellinghamJulian AlvarezLa Liga Transfer NewsReal Madrid BidSummer Window 2026

RELATED News

Yet another massive development has emerged in the saga after the nightclub incident following the Lord's Test against New Zealand involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkisnon.

Ben Stokes Sacking Rumours: Harry Brook, Joe Root and RCB Star Among Top Candidates to Replace England Test Skipper

Team India Fitness Update For IND vs AFG ODI Series: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya Cleared to Play; Virat Kohli Remains Ruled Out

Lionel Messi Injury News: Will Argentina Captain Play Against Iceland Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Lionel Scaloni Provides Massive Update

Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

UPPCL Bill Check: How UP Electricity Consumers Can Use Mobile, SMS, and Web Portal Methods

Trump Threatens Retaliation After Iran Downs U.S. Military Helicopter In Gulf Waters

Delhi Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm, Rain And Dust Storm Hit NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert

Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

India Holds Back Starlink Clearance

Guns N' Roses 2026 India Tour: Check Bengaluru And Guwahati Concert Details

Jacqueline Fernandez Moves SC Against Framing of Charges in Rs 200-Crore Case

NEET Paper Leak Accused Seeks Bail

Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejected

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target
Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target
Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target
Julian Alvarez Transfer: Atletico Madrid Reject Massive $ 173 Million Bid From Real Madrid For Arsenal Target

QUICK LINKS