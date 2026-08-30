Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Julian Alvarez returned to Atletico Madrid training on Sunday amid continuing speculation about Barcelona’s pursuit of the Argentine forward. Alvarez missed Atletico’s three group sessions late last week because of what the club described as “an indisposition”, before training alone at Majadahonda on Friday afternoon. He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win at Sevilla, a result that briefly shifted attention back to the pitch.

Alvarez back in training

“The plan is crystal clear. Julian had a few days where he wasn’t feeling well. Yesterday he trained and we hope he’ll be back in action quickly and be available for the next LaLiga match. I’ve been speaking to him as normal,” Mateu Alemany, Atletico’s director of men’s professional football, told reporters before the Sevilla match.

The LaLiga transfer window closes on Tuesday and the situation remains tense. Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin accused Barcelona of dishonesty last week and said Alvarez would never be sold to them.

According to sources close to the situation, Arsenal are the only viable alternative should the Premier League club make an offer of around €150 million ($174 million). Alvarez said during the World Cup that he “wanted to fulfil his dream” of playing for Barcelona.

What did Atletico Madrid Board Say?

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin slammed the door on Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez on Thursday, accusing the Catalan club of dishonesty and saying the Argentine forward would “never, ever” be sold to them.

Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona’s president said a day earlier that the club remained “very interested” in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is not for sale to their LaLiga rivals.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus after Thursday’s Champions League league phase draw, Gil Marin said Atletico were united from top to bottom in refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.

“The truth is that it outrages us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and we can only insist that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances,” Gil Marin said.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances; you have my word – which is one of the few things I have – the player will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”