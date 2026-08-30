LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Julian Alvarez returned to Atletico Madrid training on Sunday amid continuing speculation about Barcelona's pursuit of the Argentine forward. Alvarez missed Atletico's three group sessions late last week because of what the club described as "an indisposition", before training alone at Majadahonda on Friday afternoon. He was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-1 win at Sevilla, a result that briefly shifted attention back to the pitch.

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards
Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 18:14 IST

Julian Alvarez returned to Atletico Madrid training on Sunday amid continuing speculation about Barcelona’s pursuit of the Argentine forward. Alvarez missed Atletico’s three group sessions late last week because of what the club described as “an indisposition”, before training alone at Majadahonda on Friday afternoon. He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win at Sevilla, a result that briefly shifted attention back to the pitch.

Alvarez back in training

“The plan is crystal clear. Julian had a few days where he wasn’t feeling well. Yesterday he trained and we hope he’ll be back in action quickly and be available for the next LaLiga match. I’ve been speaking to him as normal,” Mateu Alemany, Atletico’s director of men’s professional football, told reporters before the Sevilla match.

You Might Be Interested In

The LaLiga transfer window closes on Tuesday and the situation remains tense. Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin accused Barcelona of dishonesty last week and said Alvarez would never be sold to them.

According to sources close to the situation, Arsenal are the only viable alternative should the Premier League club make an offer of around €150 million ($174 million). Alvarez said during the World Cup that he “wanted to fulfil his dream” of playing for Barcelona.

What did Atletico Madrid Board Say?

Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin slammed the door on Barcelona’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez on Thursday, accusing the Catalan club of dishonesty and saying the Argentine forward would “never, ever” be sold to them.

Gil Marin delivered a blistering response after Barcelona’s president said a day earlier that the club remained “very interested” in signing Alvarez, who Atletico insist is not for sale to their LaLiga rivals.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus after Thursday’s Champions League league phase draw, Gil Marin said Atletico were united from top to bottom in refusing to negotiate with Barcelona.

“The truth is that it outrages us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and we can only insist that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances,” Gil Marin said.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances; you have my word – which is one of the few things I have – the player will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards
Tags: Julian Alvarez

RELATED News

Real Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Nova Djokovic US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 20-Time Major Champion in Action, Check Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming Platform

Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?

Premier League 2026-27: Will Emiliano Martinez Play For Chelsea vs Brighton? Check Chelsea Debut Update

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

‘Recognise Your Real Enemy’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong Message to Muslim Nations

Chelsea vs Brighton Prediction: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina-Sharon Verma’s Bihar-Kashmir Jokes Spark Row, Manoj Bajpayee Reacts

Nepal Buries Unidentified Bodies With DNA, Numbers and Geo-Tags; Here’s How Families Can Find Them Later

ENG vs PAK: Will Imam-Ul-Haq Bat In 4th Innings Of Lord’s Test? Here’s Latest Update On Pakistan Opener

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Asim Riaz Sends Legal Notice To Bhavya Singh Over Himanshi Khurana Claims, Gives 72-Hour Deadline

Auqib Nabi to Represent Surrey in County Championship, Eyes India Spot for New Zealand Series

IND-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And All You Need To Know

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards
Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards
Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards
Julian Alvarez Transfer Latest News Update: Atletico Madrid Star Returns To Training Ahead of Transfer Deadline Day With Barcelona Move on Cards

QUICK LINKS