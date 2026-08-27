Julian Alvarez Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Shut Door on Barcelona Move With Strong Statement, Says ‘No Negotiations’

Julian Alvarez Transfer News: Julian Alvarez missed Atletico Madrid training for a second consecutive day on Thursday (Aug 27), with the Argentina forward saying that he is not feeling well and remaining unavailable for training. His absence comes amid growing speculation over his future at the Spanish club and reported interest from Barcelona. Atletico Madrid have now made their position clear, insisting that Alvarez is not for sale and that they have not held negotiations with Barcelona over a potential transfer.

Julian Alvarez Misses Atletico Training Again

Alvarez did not join his Atletico Madrid teammates in training for the second successive day. The club said on Wednesday that the 26-year-old was unwell, while an Atletico spokesperson told ESPN that the forward continued to feel ill on Thursday and was therefore unavailable for training.

The development comes just days after Alvarez was jeered by sections of the Atletico crowd during their 2-2 draw against Villarreal. The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Madrid following reports that he would like to join Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid Rule Out Julian Alvarez Transfer to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid’s board of directors on Thursday unanimously backed the club’s decision not to negotiate Alvarez’s transfer to Barcelona. The Spanish club stated that Barcelona have not met the requirements Atletico expects in transfer negotiations and insisted that there have been no discussions between the two boards over the forward.

Atletico also made it clear that the club will not negotiate with Barcelona over Alvarez’s transfer, effectively closing the door on a move to the Catalan giants at this stage.

What Did Atletico Madrid Say About Julian Alvarez?

“Unanimous backing from the Board of Directors for the club’s strategy

The members of Atletico Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julian Alvarez to FC Barcelona.

The members of the Board of Directors are aware that:

Atletico Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs. We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez.”

Barcelona Still Interested in Julian Alvarez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated the Catalan club’s interest in signing Alvarez. However, Atletico Madrid’s latest statement makes clear that the Spanish club currently has no intention of entering negotiations with Barcelona over the 26-year-old forward.