Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Edge China Out 1-0 To Complete Hat-Trick Of Title Wins

India completed a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles on September 13, Sunday as they edged out hosts China by a 1-0 scoreline in a nervy final at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. Sanika Chandrakant Mane found the net in the 17th minute of the match and the slender lead was enough for the Indian girls to emerge victorious in the massive final. China did try their best but India did enough to protect the lead and coast to their third consecutive title triumph after clinching the Junior Asia Cup in 2023 and 2024.

Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India and China played out a goalless draw earlier in the tournament

The title secured India a coveted spot at the FIH Junior World Cup, marking a significant achievement in a campaign where the junior women’s team demonstrated their growing dominance at the continental level. This victory was a fitting conclusion to a tournament in which India showcased two distinct facets of their game. Throughout most of the competition, they overwhelmed opponents with their formidable attacking prowess. However, in the final, which required patience and defensive discipline against the hosts, India adeptly secured victory with a solitary goal.

China had previously demonstrated their ability to contain India’s attack earlier in the tournament. The two teams played to a goalless draw in their Elite Pool encounter, the only match in which India failed to score. Despite this, India topped the pool with 10 points from three victories and a draw. The rematch carried significantly higher stakes, with the championship title at risk and China enjoying the advantage of playing on home soil. Mane, however, ensured that the deadlock was broken much earlier this time.

Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India cap off highly dominating campaign

The Indian team also proved throughout the tournament how they are head and shoulders above the rest. They began their campaign with a 4-1 triumph over Korea, followed by dismantling South Korea 11-1. They went on to beat Japan 7-0 but China held them to a goalless draw.

Facing Pakistan in the quarter-final, the contest was highly lopsided as they beat the arch-rivals 19-0. India beat South Korea in the semi-final convincingly 5-1 to proceed to the final. Keeping in mind the World Cup, Hockey India has announced a cash prize of ₹3 lakh for every player, with the support staff set to receive ₹1.5 lakh each.