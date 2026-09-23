Jurgen Klopp Cracks Down on Germany Football Team: No Phones, No Social Media, Strict Dinner Rules Ahead of UEFA Nations League

New Germany Boss Jurgen Klopp Enforces Stricter Measures: Jurgen Klopp has introduced a set of stricter team rules after taking charge of the Germany national football team, with the new measures aimed at strengthening togetherness and reducing distractions ahead of the UEFA Nations League. Germany will begin the Klopp era against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday (Sep 24), followed by a home fixture against Greece on Sunday. Klopp’s new approach includes greater punctuality at team meals, restrictions on phone use around matches, no haircuts at the team hotel and limited family visits during international camps.

Jurgen Klopp’s New Rules for Germany Players

Klopp has introduced clear changes to the routines followed by the German national team. The measures are designed to encourage players to spend more time together, communicate with one another and remain focused on their shared objectives while staying at the team hotel.

Point 1: Punctuality at Team Dinner

Under the previous arrangements, players could gradually arrive for dinner from around 7 PM or 8 PM. Klopp has now made punctuality a priority, with all players expected to be present when the team dinner begins at the designated time. The idea is to make meals an opportunity for players to interact, communicate and strengthen their bond as a group.

Point 2: No Phones During Pre-Match Activation

Klopp has also placed restrictions on mobile phone use around matches. Players are expected to focus on their preparation during activities such as gym warm-ups and massages instead of using their phones. Conversations with teammates are encouraged during these periods, with the aim of creating more interaction within the squad.

Point 3: No Haircuts at the Team Hotel

Haircuts at the team hotel or team quarters are now considered off-limits under Klopp’s approach. Players are expected to take care of such personal arrangements before joining the national team camp, with the new rule reflecting the coach’s desire to keep the team environment focused on football and togetherness.

Point 4: Limited Family Visits

Klopp also wants to reduce the frequency of family visits during national team camps. Instead of allowing families to be around the squad throughout a tournament, visits are expected to be permitted only occasionally, particularly during major tournaments. The intention is to give the players more time to focus on their collective objectives and develop stronger team chemistry.

Germany’s UEFA Nations League Schedule

Netherlands vs Germany: Thursday, September 24, 2026 – Amsterdam

Thursday, September 24, 2026 – Amsterdam Germany vs Greece: Sunday, September 27, 2026 – Augsburg

Sunday, September 27, 2026 – Augsburg Germany vs Serbia: Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Munich

Thursday, October 1, 2026 – Munich Greece vs Germany: Sunday, October 4, 2026 – Thessaloniki