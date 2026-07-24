Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Following a shocking FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit, Germany have appointed Jurgen Klopp as the new coach on a four-year contract, with the decorated manager’s deal extending until the 2030 edition. The decision follows after the departure of Julian Nagelsmann as the four-time World Cup-winners aim to rebuild their side after a period of stagnancy and struggles.

“ I ​am looking forward to this special task in German football” – Jurgen Klopp

Addressing his appointment, the 59-year-old stated, as quoted by Reuters:

“The national team can connect us Germans like hardly anything else. That’s exactly what makes this task so special for ​me. I am grateful for everything I have experienced ⁠and learned in the last year and a half at Red Bull and ​for the openness that has made this agreement possible in the first place. Now I ​am looking forward to this special task in German football, which we will tackle together with humility and patience: to develop a team that fights for each other, that enjoys football and ​behind which the people of our country can rally with full conviction,” Klopp, who had been working as Red Bull’s global head of ​soccer, said in a statement.

Klopp will ​be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender. The DFB also appointed ‌former ⁠Germany defender Per Mertesacker, a member of the country’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, as managing director for sport. He will succeed Andreas Rettig and has signed a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup.

We’ve had very intense discussions. He was ​our ideal solution from ​the start. We at the DFB were unanimous in saying he was the candidate we had to talk to. Our ​talks with Juergen only strengthened our belief that he’s the ​right man ⁠at the right time,” DFB ⁠president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Germany’s defeat by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 marked a third successive disappointing World Cup campaign for the four-time champions, following group-stage exits ⁠in ​2018 and 2022. They last won the trophy ​in 2014. Klopp will take up the role after ending his contract less than two years into his tenure ​at Red Bull. Additionally, Germany could also undergo some squad changes ahead of the next edition.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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