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Home > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Following a shocking FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit, Germany have appointed Jurgen Klopp as the new coach on a four-year contract, with the decorated manager's deal extending until the 2030 edition.

Jurgen Klopp Replaces Julian Nagelsmann After Germany's Shocking Round Of 32 Exit In FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image Credits: X)
Jurgen Klopp Replaces Julian Nagelsmann After Germany's Shocking Round Of 32 Exit In FIFA World Cup 2026. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 15:52 IST

Following a shocking FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit, Germany have appointed Jurgen Klopp as the new coach on a four-year contract, with the decorated manager’s deal extending until the 2030 edition. The decision follows after the departure of Julian Nagelsmann as the four-time World Cup-winners aim to rebuild their side after a period of stagnancy and struggles.

I ​am looking forward to this special task in German football” – Jurgen Klopp

Addressing his appointment, the 59-year-old stated, as quoted by Reuters:

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“The national team can connect us Germans like hardly anything else. That’s exactly what makes this task so special for ​me. I am grateful for everything I have experienced ⁠and learned in the last year and a half at Red Bull and ​for the openness that has made this agreement possible in the first place. Now I ​am looking forward to this special task in German football, which we will tackle together with humility and patience: to develop a team that fights for each other, that enjoys football and ​behind which the people of our country can rally with full conviction,” Klopp, who had been working as Red Bull’s global head of ​soccer, said in a statement.

Klopp will ​be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender. The DFB also appointed ‌former ⁠Germany defender Per Mertesacker, a member of the country’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, as managing director for sport. He will succeed Andreas Rettig and has signed a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup.

We’ve had very intense discussions. He was ​our ideal solution from ​the start. We at the DFB were unanimous in saying he was the candidate we had to talk to. Our ​talks with Juergen only strengthened our belief that he’s the ​right man ⁠at the right time,” DFB ⁠president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Germany’s defeat by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 marked a third successive disappointing World Cup campaign for the four-time champions, following group-stage exits ⁠in ​2018 and 2022. They last won the trophy ​in 2014. Klopp will take up the role after ending his contract less than two years into his tenure ​at Red Bull. Additionally, Germany could also undergo some squad changes ahead of the next edition.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

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Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit
Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026germany national football teamJurgen Klopp

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Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

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Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit
Jurgen Klopp Officially Replaces Julian Nagelsmann as Germany Head Coach Following FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit
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