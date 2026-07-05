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Home > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

Jürgen Klopp confirms talks with the DFB to become Germany's head coach following Julian Nagelsmann's resignation after a shock World Cup 2026 exit.

Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle. Photo X
Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 17:03 IST

The German Football Association (DFB) is moving swiftly to orchestrate a monumental rescue mission for its national team. Following Germany’s catastrophic and historic Round of 32 exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026, former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has agreed to to take over the reigns as the country’s next head coach.

The structural shake-up comes immediately after Julian Nagelsmann officially stepped down from his position on Friday. Nagelsmann, who was originally contracted through Euro 2028, agreed to vacate the role following intense discussions with senior DFB officials after Die Mannschaft suffered a shocking 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. The early exit marked a third consecutive World Cup failure for the four-time champions, who also suffered group-stage humiliations in 2018 and 2022.

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Klopp Confirms DFB Contact: “I am Ready”

Speaking from New York on German broadcaster Magenta TV—where he has been working as a World Cup commentator—Klopp openly confirmed that the DFB has already approached him. The Champions League and Premier League-winning coach, who stepped away from Anfield in 2024 citing a lack of energy, announced that he is fully revitalized and prepared for the immense challenge.

“Julian has stepped down and the (federation) is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations,” Klopp revealed. “About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool. Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready.”

Navigating the Red Bull Release

While the football world eagerly anticipates the appointment, Klopp still needs to clear administrative hurdles. In January 2025, he assumed the role of Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer. However, reports indicate that his contract contains a specific verbal agreement and release clause explicitly allowing him to leave if the German national team job became available.

Klopp acknowledged that he must have formal discussions with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff but remains confident that the transition will be smooth. Highlighting the systemic crisis within the national setup, Klopp emphasized that the team’s underlying issues run far deeper than the previous manager.

“German football is obviously at a turning point now,” Klopp added. “We have to fundamentally change things now. Whether it ends up being me or whoever else it might be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary.”

With the DFB board aggressively pursuing him, the Klopp era appears imminent, promising a radical and heavily demanded overhaul to restore Germany to football’s elite table.

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Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle
Tags: dfb next head coachgerman football turning point quotegermany vs paraguay world cupgermany world cup 2026 debaclejulian nagelsmann resigns germanyjurgen klopp germany head coachjurgen klopp red bull contract clauseworld cup news 2026

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Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle
Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle
Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle
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