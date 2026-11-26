Baba Aparajith Retirement: Former India U19 World Cup-winning all-rounder Baba Aparajith has announced his retirement from first-class cricket at the age of 32. The Tamil Nadu cricketer confirmed his decision through an Instagram post, bringing an end to a career spanning 102 matches. However, he could continue playing in the shorter formats, having reportedly registered for the IPL 2027 auction.

Aparajith played his final first-class match on January 24, 2026, against Chandigarh while representing Kerala. Having spent the majority of his domestic career with Tamil Nadu, he also represented India A and was associated with IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Baba Aparajith Shares Emotional Retirement Message

Announcing his decision on social media, Aparajith looked back at his journey in red-ball cricket and expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career.

“I played my last First Class game on 24th January 2026, and with that my First Class career has officially come to an end. Looking back, it has been an amazing journey filled with experiences, challenges, learnings, and friendships that I will cherish for a lifetime,” he wrote.

The all-rounder also acknowledged the teams and franchises he had represented during his career.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent Tamil Nadu, India Under-19, India A, Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, TNPL franchises and my club teams, and to be part of the many teams and dressing rooms that have shaped my journey,” Aparajith added.

He further expressed gratitude towards the BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Kerala Cricket Association, coaches, teammates, support staff and his family. He also indicated that he wants to remain connected with cricket and contribute to the sport using his experience.







Baba Aparajith’s Journey From U19 World Cup Glory To CSK

Aparajith rose to prominence as part of India’s victorious campaign at the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup in Australia. Playing under Unmukt Chand’s leadership, he contributed 171 runs and picked up five wickets during the tournament.

His performances earned him opportunities at the domestic and franchise levels. Chennai Super Kings brought him into their squad ahead of IPL 2013, while he later became part of Rising Pune Supergiant. However, he never featured in an IPL match.

Across 102 first-class appearances, Aparajith accumulated 5,199 runs, including 12 centuries and 27 fifties, besides claiming 75 wickets.

His List A record included 4,278 runs and 83 wickets in 114 matches. In T20 cricket, he scored 1,147 runs and picked up 17 wickets across 63 appearances.

Although his first-class journey has concluded, his reported registration for the IPL 2027 auction suggests that the former CSK player could still have another opportunity to make his mark in franchise cricket.