Justin Thomas’ Stunning 16-Stroke Comeback Ties TPC Sawgrass Record At The Players Championship

While a victory this week may still be a long shot, Thomas' confidence remains high heading into the weekend.

Justin Thomas made history at The Players Championship on Friday with a stunning second-round performance, matching the TPC Sawgrass course record with a 10-under 62. This remarkable turnaround marked the biggest improvement between rounds in tournament history, as Thomas shaved 16 strokes off his opening-round 78.

The former PGA Championship winner climbed more than 100 spots on the leaderboard, securing a safe position above the cut line at 4-under for the tournament. However, he remains seven strokes behind co-leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia entering the weekend.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Record-Breaking Performance at TPC Sawgrass

Thomas’ second-round brilliance included 11 birdies, a feat that nearly secured sole possession of the course record. His only setback came at the final hole, where he missed the fairway off the tee and found the water with his approach shot, resulting in a closing bogey. Had he saved par, he would have held the outright record at TPC Sawgrass.

Despite this late stumble, his performance still tied the course record and solidified his place in tournament history. Thomas’ ability to bounce back after a tough opening round demonstrates his resilience and skill on one of golf’s most challenging courses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Historic 16-Shot Swing in Two Rounds

Thursday’s opening round was a nightmare for Thomas, who carded three bogeys and three double-bogeys en route to a 6-over 78. His 16-stroke turnaround on Friday set a new benchmark for improvement at The Players Championship, highlighting his ability to rebound under pressure.

This drastic swing in performance underscores why Thomas remains one of the most exciting players on the PGA Tour. With 15 career wins to his name, including a Players Championship victory in 2021, he is no stranger to success at TPC Sawgrass.

Can Thomas Make a Weekend Comeback?

While a victory this week may still be a long shot, Thomas’ confidence remains high heading into the weekend. He has already secured three top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up spot at The American Express. His second-round surge serves as a reminder of his potential to contend, even when the odds seem stacked against him.

“I’m most proud of keeping my head down and staying focused,” Thomas said after his round. “It was an incredible turnaround, and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into the weekend.”

With two rounds remaining, all eyes will be on Thomas to see if he can continue his upward trajectory and challenge the leaders at The Players Championship. Regardless of the final outcome, his historic second round will be remembered as one of the most remarkable comebacks in tournament history.

ALSO READ: Cooper Kupp Signs Three-Year, $45 Million Deal With Seattle Seahawks