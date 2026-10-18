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Home > Sports News > JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Juventus will host Lazio in an important Serie A encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday (Oct 18), with the hosts looking to improve their domestic form against an unbeaten visiting side. Juventus head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League, but their league performances have been inconsistent. Lazio, meanwhile, have made an impressive start to the campaign and will aim to extend their unbeaten run in Italy's top flight. Here is everything you need to know about Juventus vs Lazio, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details.

JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 17:57 IST

JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Juventus will host Lazio in an important Serie A encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday (Oct 18), with the hosts looking to improve their domestic form against an unbeaten visiting side. Juventus head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League, but their league performances have been inconsistent. Lazio, meanwhile, have made an impressive start to the campaign and will aim to extend their unbeaten run in Italy’s top flight. Here is everything you need to know about Juventus vs Lazio, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details.

Juventus vs Lazio Serie A Match Details

  • Match: Juventus vs Lazio, Serie A 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Monday, Oct 19)

Where to Watch Juventus vs Lazio Live on TV?

Football fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A fixture live on the Unite8 Sports Network.

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How to Watch Juventus vs Lazio Live Streaming?

The Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will be available for live streaming in India on the Zee5 app and website.

Juventus vs Lazio Team News and Match Preview

Juventus will be determined to turn their European success into improved results in Serie A. The Bianconeri secured a valuable 2-1 away victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday, maintaining their perfect record in the competition with six points from two matches. They had previously registered a commanding 5-0 win over NEC in Turin, putting themselves in a strong position early in the league phase.

Juventus vs Lazio Probable Playing XIs

Juventus Predicted XI: Guglielmo Vicario, Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lucumi, Zeki Celik, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Weston McKennie, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alajbegovic, Randal Kolo Muani.

Lazio Predicted XI: Christos Mandas, Romano Floriani Mussolini, Sutalo, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares, Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane, Taylor, Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin, Mattia Zaccagni.

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JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: Serie A

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JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

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JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV
JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

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