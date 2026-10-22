LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Juventus will host Stade Rennais in a UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday (Oct 22). The Italian giants have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning both of their opening matches to move to the top of the standings. Here is everything you need to know about the Juventus vs Stade Rennais clash, including kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 20:31 IST

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Juventus will host Stade Rennais in a UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday (Oct 22). The Italian giants have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning both of their opening matches to move to the top of the standings. Here is everything you need to know about the Juventus vs Stade Rennais clash, including kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais UEFA Europa League Match Details

  • Match: Juventus vs Stade Rennais, UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 22), 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy
  • Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Juventus vs Stade Rennais Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Stade Rennais UEFA Europa League match live on the Sony Sports Network, which will provide television coverage of the fixture.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Juventus vs Stade Rennais Live Streaming in India?

The Juventus vs Stade Rennais match will be available for live streaming in India on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans can follow the European contest online through the platform.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Match Preview

Juventus enter the fixture with maximum points from their first two Europa League matches. They began their campaign with a convincing 5-0 victory over NEC before securing a hard-fought 2-1 win against Celta Vigo in Spain. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani found the net in the latter fixture, helping the Italian side maintain their perfect European record.

Despite their strong continental form, Juventus have struggled to reproduce the same consistency domestically, winning only one of their last five league matches. They will be eager to use their home advantage to strengthen their position in the league phase and move closer to qualification for the knockout rounds.

Rennes arrive in Turin unbeaten in Europe as well. After playing out a goalless draw against Sturm Graz, the French side secured their first league-phase victory by beating OFI Crete, with Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal scoring a late winner. Their defensive numbers have been particularly impressive, ranking among the best in the competition for expected goals conceded and shots faced.

However, Rennes will need to overcome an unfavourable record in Italy, having lost all four of their previous visits to face Italian opposition. Franck Haise’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality in Ligue 1, where they have scored 15 goals, but their 14 goals conceded suggest that Juventus could find opportunities in the final third.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Probable Playing XIs

Juventus Probable XI: Vicario, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Celik, Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso, McKennie, Alajbegovic, Woltemade.

Stade Rennais Probable XI: Samba, Reynolds, Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Nagida, Szymanski, Rongier, Camara, Blas, Dia, Soumare.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Match Prediction

Juventus will start as strong contenders, given their perfect record in the Europa League and the advantage of playing at home. Rennes have shown defensive discipline in Europe and possess enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, but their history of defeats in Italy could be a concern. Juventus’ recent European momentum may give them the edge in what is expected to be a competitive encounter.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: UEFA Europa League

RELATED News

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Pat Cummins and Co Can Reach World Test Championship Final After South Africa Debacle | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

BES vs CRY, UEFA Europa League: Check Besiktas vs Crystal Palace All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa Thrash Australia in Gqeberha as Proteas Stay in Hunt For Final | Check Full Updated Standings

LATEST NEWS

Delhi HC Refuses To Halt Doosra Release After Sourav Ganguly’s Personality Rights Plea

Watch Video: Blade Piece Found Stuck to Kaju Barfi From Indirapuram Sweet Shop, Owner Apologises After Customer Complains, Here’s What Happened

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings: South Africa Thrash Australia in Gqeberha as Proteas Stay in Hunt For Final | Check Full Updated Standings

Watch Video: Bengaluru Woman Slaps Rapido Driver Repeatedly Over Ride Location Mismatch, Netizens Ask, ‘Does He Have Any Rights?’

WATCH VIDEO: Travis Head in Disbelief as Wiaan Mulder Strikes Gold to Dismiss Aussie Batter in SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Campus Binge Builds AI-Powered Career Intelligence Platform to Help Students Navigate Career and College Decisions, exits housing brand

Pushkar Dhami Calls Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh ‘Good Friends’, Seeks To End Row Over Minister’s On-Stage Confrontation

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Streak Comes To An End, Bowls First No Ball After 1791 Deliveries in T20Is | IND vs NZ 1st T20I

E-Commerce’s Dashcam Moment: How EasyEcom Puts Video Proof Behind Every Order

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

QUICK LINKS