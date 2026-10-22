JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Check Juventus vs Stade Rennais All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

JUV vs REN, UEFA Europa League: Juventus will host Stade Rennais in a UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday (Oct 22). The Italian giants have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning both of their opening matches to move to the top of the standings. Here is everything you need to know about the Juventus vs Stade Rennais clash, including kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais UEFA Europa League Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Stade Rennais, UEFA Europa League 2026-27

Juventus vs Stade Rennais, UEFA Europa League 2026-27 Date: Thursday (Oct 22), 2026

Thursday (Oct 22), 2026 Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Juventus vs Stade Rennais Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Stade Rennais UEFA Europa League match live on the Sony Sports Network, which will provide television coverage of the fixture.

How to Watch Juventus vs Stade Rennais Live Streaming in India?

The Juventus vs Stade Rennais match will be available for live streaming in India on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans can follow the European contest online through the platform.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Match Preview

Juventus enter the fixture with maximum points from their first two Europa League matches. They began their campaign with a convincing 5-0 victory over NEC before securing a hard-fought 2-1 win against Celta Vigo in Spain. Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani found the net in the latter fixture, helping the Italian side maintain their perfect European record.

Despite their strong continental form, Juventus have struggled to reproduce the same consistency domestically, winning only one of their last five league matches. They will be eager to use their home advantage to strengthen their position in the league phase and move closer to qualification for the knockout rounds.

Rennes arrive in Turin unbeaten in Europe as well. After playing out a goalless draw against Sturm Graz, the French side secured their first league-phase victory by beating OFI Crete, with Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal scoring a late winner. Their defensive numbers have been particularly impressive, ranking among the best in the competition for expected goals conceded and shots faced.

However, Rennes will need to overcome an unfavourable record in Italy, having lost all four of their previous visits to face Italian opposition. Franck Haise’s side have demonstrated considerable attacking quality in Ligue 1, where they have scored 15 goals, but their 14 goals conceded suggest that Juventus could find opportunities in the final third.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Probable Playing XIs

Juventus Probable XI: Vicario, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Celik, Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso, McKennie, Alajbegovic, Woltemade.

Stade Rennais Probable XI: Samba, Reynolds, Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Nagida, Szymanski, Rongier, Camara, Blas, Dia, Soumare.

Juventus vs Stade Rennais Match Prediction

Juventus will start as strong contenders, given their perfect record in the Europa League and the advantage of playing at home. Rennes have shown defensive discipline in Europe and possess enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, but their history of defeats in Italy could be a concern. Juventus’ recent European momentum may give them the edge in what is expected to be a competitive encounter.