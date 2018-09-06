Roma has seen a turbulent start to their Serie A 2018-19 season having lost and drawn one match each, and seeing just one victory in 3 matches played so far. The Italian capital club finds itself placed at the 9th spot in the Serie A table.

Former Roma forward Francesco Totti has bemoaned the lack of competition in Serie A and how Juventus are destined to capture their eighth domestic league title this season. The 43-year-old further said that Juventus are in a league of their own while rest of top sides like Roma, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter are merely competing for the second spot.

Totti’s comments have come after the Bianconeri reinforced their already star-studded squad with Portuguese goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo in a blockbuster deal. The 43-year-old Italian firmly believes that Juventus will face no problems whatsoever yet again to another Seria A triumph.

“Juventus are in a championship of their own, there’s no competition. It’s been a long time since Roma won a title, but other teams aren’t doing it either: only Juventus wins. We’re all in the same position,” lamented Totti, who spent his entire playing career with Roma.

“Roma have to try to finish between second and fourth, and qualify from the group stage of the Champions League. We have to stay united and compact,” he added.

On the other hand, Juventus has started their campaign in a usual fashion where they have won three out of the three matches they have played. The Old Lady of Turin sits comfortably at the summit of the league table.

Juventus is enjoying a position at the top when Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to find the net. Once the former Real Madrid forward manage to hit the peak form, it will be difficult to stop the juggernaut of Massimiliano Allegri’s men.

