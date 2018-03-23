Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon found the Argentine Little Magician and FC Barcelona stalwart Lionel Messi more complete than Portuguese talisman and Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo because he starts deeper and has more technical quality with a supreme vision. The Italian legend Buffon believes Messi and Ronaldo are two completely different players but Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick-shot while Messi has more technical quality and a vision of the game than the Real Madrid superstar.

Weighing the attacking pedigree of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to determine the better player out of two best in the world, legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon found the Argentine Little Magician more complete than Portuguese talisman. It’s always difficult for football fanatics and even the players to pick one out of the two Clasico rivals. Both Ronaldo and Messi have shared an intense rivalry of 10 years where they went head to head in pursuit of individual titles. Buffon hailed Messi’s technical quality and supreme vision while giving him an upper hand over his arch-rival Ronaldo.

Considered as two of the best players to play the beautiful game in the modern era, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo have matched each other impeccably by the winning the Ballon d’Or on five separate occasions. Both Ronaldo and Messi are the only two players to score 100 UEFA Champions League goals and are also the leading goal scorers for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. With Buffon’s Italian national team all set to lock horns with Messi’s Argentina in the International friendlies on Friday, the Juventus goalkeeper hailed the two players as completely different players.

Drawing a comparison on his own, Buffon said Messi is a complete player in the present scenario because he starts deeper and has more technical quality with a supreme vision. “They are two completely different players,” Buffon was quoted as saying on Thursday. “Messi is more complete, because he starts deeper, has more technical quality and a vision of the game that is worthy more of a trequartista than a finisher,” Buffon added.

Picking out Cristiano’s age factor, Buffon believes Ronaldo preserves his energy more than Messi and he no longer attempts fancy nutmegs or trick-shots. “Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps because he is a little older, has become a killer in the penalty area,” the Juventus stopper said. “Compared to how he was before, Ronaldo preserves his energy more, so he no longer goes out to the flank for a nutmeg or trick-shot, but with one ball into the box he can create a goal,” he added.

