Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has finally completed the high-profile move to Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer after his contract expired with Juventus. The towering Italian signed a one-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants, with an option of extending the contract for another 12 months. PSG took to their official Twitter account to announce the acquisition of the 40-year-old.

Ever since Buffon announced that he will end his 17-year marriage with the Old Lady of Turin, he was heavily touted to make a move abroad with the United States’ Major League Soccer emerging as the favourite destination. However, when the Serie A 2017-18 season ended, PSG emerged as the front-runners to procure the services of the iconic goalkeeper.

After a month of speculation, Gigi has finally completed a move to the French club in a clear sign that he still has a couple of years of top-flight football left in him.

Upon his arrival in Paris, the Italian footballer was upbeat during his maiden press conference in the country as a PSG player. “For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decision,” he said.

“I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future,” he added.

Gianluigi Buffon comes to PSG with loads of international and Champions League experience. He joined Juventus in 2001 from Parma for a then world record transfer that still stands for a goalkeeper.

In his 17-year stint with the Serie A giants, he won an incredible 9 league titles and also won a World Cup title in 2006 with Italy.

