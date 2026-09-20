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Home > Sports News > Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Juventus vs Atalanta prediction sees the Bianconeri aiming to continue momentum in Serie A 2026-27 after a Europa League win. Check Juventus vs Atalanta live streaming in India, likely lineups, team news, match time, venue, and score prediction.

Juventus and Atalanta will clash in the Serie A. Image Credit: X
Juventus and Atalanta will clash in the Serie A. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 18:32 IST

Juventus vs Atalanta: Juventus will meet Atalanta in one of the biggest fixtures of Serie A Matchday 5on Sunday, September 20 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Both teams are looking to move up the table after a positive start to the season before the international break and this is set to be a cracker for two clubs with ambitions to do well in Europe this season. Juventus are coming into the game after a huge 5-0 success on home soil to NEC Nijmegen in the UEFA Europa League while Atalanta will look to recover from successive defeats in the league for Maurizio Sarri.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent beginning to the campaign, though they will be heartened by last week’s dominant European display. Atalanta have been shaky at the back at the beginning of the season and will have a tough time coming up against a Juventus team desperate to get their league campaign underway.

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Juventus vs Atalanta: Match Details

  • Match: Juventus vs Atalanta
  • Competition: Serie A 2026-27
  • Date: September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy
  • Kick-off Time: 9:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Juventus vs Atalanta Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Serie A 2026-27 clash between Juventus and Atalanta live on the Zee5 website and app. The match is expected to start at 9:30 PM IST, with TV broadcast on Unite8 sports.

Juventus Team News

There are also persistent injury problems to report, with Luciano Spalletti having a further series of scares this week. While Manuel Locatelli looks set to miss the game, a number of star names have been struggling for some time now. Defender Gleison Bremer should return after resting midweek, Guglielmo Vicario is also expected to come back into goal.

Atalanta Team News

Maurizio Sarri’s team have displayed some quality but failing to consistently perform. Although Atalanta has been inconsistent defensively, Atalanta has enough offensive powers to unsettle Juventus and will be eager to leave the international break with a positive result.

Juventus vs Atalanta Likely Lineups

Juventus Predicted Starting Lineup: Vicario; Bremer, Gatti, Kalulu; Weah, Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Kostic; Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners; Vlahovic.

Atalanta Predicted Starting Lineup: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca.

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus has already proved a lot more assured in their Europa League success with the advantage of playing at the Allianz Stadium, and with Atalanta having not been quite as solid at the back then I think that, despite the quality in Atalanta team, that’s where we could see them will end up costing them.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Atalanta

Also Read: BLW vs ECR, ETPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch European T20 Premier League Final Between Belfast Wolves And Edinburg Castle Rockers In India?

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Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
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Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
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Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More
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