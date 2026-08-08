Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction: Derby d’Italia Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction: Italy’s two football powerhouses, Juventus and Internazionale, are going to face off once again in the upcoming Derby d’Italia when they play each other in a high-stakes pre-season friendly match that will take place at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia on August 8. They are both going to use the fixture as a crucial component of the preparation for the 2026-27 tournament season, making it one of the most highly anticipated summer games.

Juventus seem in top form during the pre-season so far, mostly in defense, whereas Inter is still looking for consistency after a varied start to their summer programme. With a big name and top players coming up as possible stars, there might be a very tight showdown between them, despite the match being a friendly only.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Match Details

Match Juventus vs Inter Milan Competition Club Friendly Date August 8, 2026 Venue Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia Kick-off Time 6:00 PM Local Time Live Streaming Juventus App & Official Website Telecast DAZN, Sky (Italy)

Juventus Team News

Juventus played well over the whole pre-season and showed signs of building momentum through a string of good performances. Their defense was In particular highlighted for being excellent with several clean sheets from their summer matches. Based on the reports, Coach Luciano Spalletti will likely bring out a very competitive squad even though the game is just a friendly. Bianconeri are probably not planning to shake the team up too much right from the start as they work on the last adjustments for the opening Serie A season.

Predicted Juventus Lineup: Di Gregorio (GK); Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Celik; Locatelli, Luiz; Zhegrova, Miretti, Boga; Milik

Inter Milan Team News

Inter will travel to Perth with the hope of getting the right balance and consistency that is required after the unpredictable results during the initial stages of the pre-season. They have one of the top-rated outfits on the continent, having clinched the 2025-26 Serie A crown but as yet the Inter forward line seems to have had mixed results in summer games. Francesco Pio Esposito, the rising star, should be another attacking weapon for the Nerazzurri, while the senior Inter players look to play a big role in this key showdown at Optus Stadium on the afternoon of Saturday, June 10, Australian time.

Predicted Inter Milan Lineup: Martinez (GK); Pavard, Augusto, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Stankovic, Zielinski, Dimarco; Bonny, Esposito

Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming will be available on the official Juventus app and website. Meanwhile, fans in Italy can catch the action live on DAZN TV Channels.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction

Juventus have probably done a little better in the pre-season period but only slightly as far as their form goes. The way they line up defensively has been brilliant, beyond the fact they have been fairly balanced all over the pitch. Inter But possess a very strong attacking line to exploit their opponent, and their results from the most recent matches indicate that they are still looking for their perfect rhythm. Taking into account Juventus’ flawless defense in the summer and Truth is Derby d’Italia matches tend to be very tightly contested, it is probably safe to say that the Turin squad has the slightest advantage.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Inter Milan

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