Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live Streaming: Will Old Ladies Start on Winning Note in Europa League? Check Match and Winner Prediction, Predicted Line-Up And More

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live Streaming: Juventus will host NEC Nijmegen at home on Thursday evening as both sides begin their Europa League campaigns. Juventus missed out on Champions League qualification after a disappointing end to last season, while NEC also fell short in their bid to reach the Champions League league phase. The Italian giants will look to bounce back from Sunday’s late defeat to Sassuolo and start their European campaign with a victory. Here are all the details, including match details, live streaming, predicted line-ups and match prediction.

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League Match Details

Match: Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen, Europa League

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen, Europa League Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026 Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin

Juventus Stadium, Turin Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Friday, September 18

Where to Watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live on TV?

The Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Europa League clash live on the Sony Liv App.

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Team News

Juventus missed out on a top-four finish in Serie A last season after taking just five points from their final five matches. Interim coach Luciano Spalletti was retained and has overseen a mixed start to the new campaign, with Juventus edging past Frosinone and Parma before needing a late equaliser against AC Milan.

Juventus then suffered a painful 94th-minute defeat against Sassuolo on Sunday, with Vasilije Adzic, currently on loan from the Italian club, scoring the winning goal. The Bianconeri will now aim to respond positively in their Europa League opener.

NEC are appearing in European competition for only the fourth time and their first in 17 years. They finished third in the Eredivisie last season and subsequently entered Champions League qualifying. After defeating Olympiacos, NEC lost to Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs and dropped into the Europa League.

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Predicted Playing XIs

Juventus Predicted XI: Grabara, Celik, Lucumi, Gatti, Cambiaso, Sarr, Koopmeiners, Zhegrova, Gonzalez, Alajbegovic, Woltemade.

NEC Nijmegen Predicted XI: Polster, Sandler, Storm, Bras, Tahaui, Lebreton, Nejasmic, Bischoff, Tadic, Chery, Serhuis.

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen Match Prediction

Juventus will enter the Europa League opener looking to recover from their late defeat against Sassuolo. The Italian giants have home advantage and greater European experience, while NEC will be keen to make their return to continental football memorable. Juventus could have enough quality to secure a winning start to their Europa League campaign.