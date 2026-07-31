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Home > Sports News > Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Juventus host OGC Nice in a high-profile pre-season friendly on July 31. Luciano Spalletti’s side welcome back Bremer, while Nice arrive in strong form. Check live streaming details, predicted lineups, injury news, match timings, and predictions.

Juventus will face Nice in a club friendly in Italy. Image Credit: X/@juventusfc
Juventus will face Nice in a club friendly in Italy. Image Credit: X/@juventusfc

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 18:26 IST

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: On Friday, July 31, Italian football giants Juventus will play host to a French side, OGC Nice, in one of the many pre-season friendly games. The players will likely look to the game as a way of getting ready for the league and trying out some different strategies. Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have already impressed the fans with their results in the pre-season. Meanwhile, Nice are making the journey to Turin as a team in good form, having had an impressive run in the summer.

Juventus vs Nice Match Timings

Juventus vs Nice match will take place in Italy at 6:00 PM Local Time. In France, the match can be watched at the same time. Meanwhile, in India, the club friendly clash can be viewed at 9:30 PM. 

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Juventus vs Nice Live Streaming and Broadcast

Football fans can live stream the friendly between Juventus and Nice on the official website of Juventus. Meanwhile, in Italy, the match will be broadcast on DAZN and Sky Sports.

Juventus vs Nice Team News

Juventus still miss their Turkish star Kenan Yildiz – the player has not yet reported for club duty after his international appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Young attacking player Jeff Ekhator is out with his injury as well. The good part is that Bremer, one of the mainstays of Juventus’ defense, has been reinstated and will probably join us in the match while he continues to get back to match fitness.

Facing a largely fit squad, Nice should enter the game confidently. They seem to be in for a very good day as the French players have reportedly no significant injury issues and will most probably go on with close to 100% of their usual players.

Juventus vs Nice Predicted Lineups

Juventus Predicted Lineup: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Licina, Adzic, Miretti; Durmisi.

Nice Predicted Lineup: Diouf; Clauss, Bombito, Oppong, Bard; Everton, Abergel; Louchet, Coulibaly, Diop; Moffi.

Juventus vs Nice Prediction

This will be one of Juventus’ most demanding pre-season matches yet. Nice have been on a very good scoring streak this summer. They scored 7 goals in their last two games. Juventus have displayed good organization but are integrating newcomers into Spalletti’s setup; they have not been at full throttle yet, it seems.

Juventus’ defense and their home support can definitely be big factors, in particular since Bremer has come back to training. Still, Nice have such great attackers that are able to put pressure on the Italian team as well.

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Nice

Also Read: East Bengal vs CISF Protectors Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch EBFC vs CISF Online and On TV In India?

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Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More
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Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More
Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More
Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More
Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

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