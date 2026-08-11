Juventus vs Palermo Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch JUV vs PAL Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Juventus vs Palermo Club Friendly LIVE Streaming: Juventus will take on Palermo in a club friendly at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday, August 11. The Italian giants will be looking to bounce back from their 1-2 defeat against Inter Milan as they continue preparations for the 2026-27 season. Palermo, meanwhile, will aim to test themselves against one of Italy’s biggest clubs. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Juventus vs Palermo Club Friendly Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Palermo, Club Friendly

Juventus vs Palermo, Club Friendly Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia Kick-off Time: 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT / 5:30 AM ET / 2:30 AM PT)

Where to Watch Juventus vs Palermo Live on TV?

The Juventus vs Palermo pre-season friendly is not expected to be televised on any TV channel in India. Fans should check their local listings and official club channels for the latest broadcast information.

How to Watch Juventus vs Palermo Live Streaming?

Fans can follow the Juventus vs Palermo club friendly through the official digital platforms and live match updates provided by the clubs. Streaming availability may vary by territory.

Juventus vs Palermo Team News

Juventus head into the contest after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Inter Milan in their previous pre-season outing. Luciano Spalletti’s side had gone through their first four warm-up matches without conceding before the defeat to the Nerazzurri.

Juventus had plenty of possession against Inter but struggled to make their control count in the final third. The Bianconeri will therefore be looking to improve their attacking efficiency against Palermo and avoid repeating the defensive mistakes that allowed Inter to score early.

Juventus are expected to field several of their established players, although further rotation is possible as Spalletti continues to assess his squad ahead of the new campaign. Palermo will also use the match as an opportunity to test themselves against Serie A opposition.

Juventus vs Palermo Predicted Playing XIs

Juventus Predicted XI: Di Gregorio (GK); Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Luiz, Cambiaso; Conceição, Yildiz; David.

Palermo Predicted XI: Joronen (GK); Pierozzi, Peda, Ceccaroni, Augello; Segre, Polumbo, Ranocchia; Le Douaron, Pohjanpalo, Johnsen.

Juventus vs Palermo Match Prediction

Juventus will enter the friendly as favourites given their squad depth and experience at the top level of Italian football. However, Palermo could make the contest competitive, particularly if Juventus continue to struggle in front of goal. Spalletti’s side should have enough quality to bounce back from the Inter defeat and secure a narrow victory.