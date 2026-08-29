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Home > Sports News > Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: Juventus will play their first home match of the 2026-27 Serie A season when they welcome Parma to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, August 29. Luciano Spalletti's side began the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Frosinone and will look to make it two wins from two, while Parma will be searching for their first points after losing 1-0 at home to Cagliari. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Juventus vs Parma live on TV and online in Italy, UK, USA, Canada, South Africa and India.

Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 23:12 IST

Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: Juventus will play their first home match of the 2026-27 Serie A season when they welcome Parma to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, August 29. Luciano Spalletti’s side began the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Frosinone and will look to make it two wins from two, while Parma will be searching for their first points after losing 1-0 at home to Cagliari. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Juventus vs Parma live on TV and online in Italy, UK, USA, Canada, South Africa and India.

Juventus vs Parma Serie A Match Details

  • Match: Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Sunday, August 30) / 8:45 PM CEST / 7:45 PM BST / 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT / 2:45 AM AEST (Sunday, August 30)

Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live in Italy?

Fans in Italy can watch Juventus vs Parma live on DAZN. Coverage will also be available through the DAZN satellite channel. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM CEST on Saturday, August 29.

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Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Juventus vs Parma through DAZN UK. The match will begin at 7:45 PM UK time on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live in the USA?

Football fans in the United States can watch Juventus vs Parma on Telemundo, while live streaming will be available on Paramount+. Streaming options will also be available through Fubo. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch and stream Juventus vs Parma through DAZN Canada. The Serie A clash will begin at 2:45 PM ET on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live in South Africa?

Football fans in South Africa can watch Juventus vs Parma live on SuperSport. The match will kick off at 8:45 PM SAST on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch Juventus vs Parma live on ZEE5. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch Juventus vs Parma Live Streaming in India?

Viewers in India can stream the Juventus vs Parma Serie A match live on Unite8. The fixture will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday, August 30.

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Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Tags: Serie A

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Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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Juventus vs Parma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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