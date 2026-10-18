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Home > Sports News > Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction

Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction

With the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction concluding on October 17, Saturday, Ayan Lochab emerged as the costliest player from the bidding function.

Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction. (Image Credits: Ayan Lochab Instagram)
Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction. (Image Credits: Ayan Lochab Instagram)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 12:18 IST

With the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction concluding on October 17, Saturday, Ayan Lochab emerged as the costliest player from the bidding function. Lochab secured a bid of a whopping amount of ₹17.4 lakh from the Jhajjar Jaguars as the teams strengthened their squads for the upcoming edition.

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Bharat Hooda was the second-highest buy, joining Karnal Kings for Rs 16.6 lakh, while Naveen Goyat was acquired by Kurukshetra Knights for Rs 15.2 lakh, underlining the strong demand for established kabaddi talent at the auction, as per a press release. Rakesh Singroha was picked up by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 11 lakh, while Sumit Sangwan joined Sonipat Stars for Rs 10.2 lakh. Sunil Malik, who has captained India at the Asian Games, was acquired by Faridabad Fighters for Rs 10 lakh. Yogesh Dahiya also joined Faridabad Fighters for Rs 9.2 lakh, while Neeraj Narwal was bought by Rohtak Royals for Rs 8.6 lakh. Mohit Goyat went to Sonipat Stars for Rs 8.4 lakh, and Jaideep Dahiya completed the top 10 list with a bid of Rs 8.2 lakh for Sonipat Stars.


Speaking about his acquisition, Ayan Lochab said, “Being the highest-paid player at the KCL Season 2 auction is a proud moment for me. I am grateful to the Jhajjar Jaguars for showing faith in my abilities. I look forward to giving my best on the mat and helping the team achieve its goals.”

Bharat Hooda said, “I am excited to be part of Karnal Kings. The confidence shown by the franchise motivates me to work harder and contribute to the team’s success. I look forward to an exciting season and the opportunity to perform at my best.”


Naveen Goyat said, “The Kabaddi Champions League provides an important platform for players to showcase their talent and compete at a high level. I am delighted to join Kurukshetra Knights and look forward to contributing to the team’s campaign.”


Rakesh Singroha said, “I am happy to join Faridabad Fighters and grateful for the trust the franchise has placed in me. I will work hard, focus on my performance and do everything possible to help the team compete strongly this season.”


Sumit Sangwan said, “Joining Sonipat Stars is an exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to working with my teammates, learning from the experience and giving my best whenever I step onto the mat.”

The top 10 buys reflected the franchises’ focus on strengthening their squads with quality raiders and defenders across different playing positions. The auction featured a total player purse of ₹5 crore, with more than 300 players expected to go under the hammer. The league’s central trials generated considerable interest among aspiring kabaddi players, with Sonipat recording 6,400 registrations, while 650 players participated in the Rohtak trials. The response highlighted the growing interest in the competition and the opportunities it offers to emerging talent. The second season also features two new franchises, further expanding the league and providing more opportunities for players to compete at the franchise level.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction
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Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction

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Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction
Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction
Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction
Kabaddi Champions League Season 2: Ayan Lochab Becomes Costliest Player During Auction
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