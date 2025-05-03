Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Rabada’s absence initially raised questions, with Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill stating in early April that the team expected him back within 10 days.

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive for Banned Substance


South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has confirmed he is serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned recreational drug. The news explains his sudden departure from the Gujarat Titans during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Exit from IPL Tied to Suspension

Rabada’s absence initially raised questions, with Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill stating in early April that the team expected him back within 10 days.

In a statement issued later, Rabada clarified the real reason behind his exit.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” he shared.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Details of the substance involved have not been disclosed. Rabada has issued an apology and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating he is currently under a provisional ban.

Reports from ESPNCricinfo suggest that the failed test dates back to the SA20 League, where Rabada represented MI Cape Town earlier this year. While he is reportedly back in India, the Gujarat Titans have not released any official updates regarding his status.

Rabada Responds with Regret and Gratitude

Rabada expressed remorse in his statement and reaffirmed his commitment to the sport.
“I am deeply sorry to all that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. It goes beyond my personal aspirations,” he said.

He also showed gratitude to those who have stood by him during this difficult period.
“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA and Gujarat Titans for their support. I’d also thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love,” he shared.

Despite the controversy, Rabada made it clear that he’s determined to bounce back.
“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” he added.

Future Uncertain as South Africa Awaits Return

The duration of Rabada’s suspension remains unknown, and it’s unclear when he’ll be eligible to return to competitive cricket.

For Gujarat Titans, his absence is a setback, though the team remains in contention for a top-two finish in the IPL. Meanwhile, South Africa will be closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

ALSO READ: Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

 

Filed under

Gujarat Titans ipl Kagiso Rabada South Africa

Pakistan's military can s

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report
newsx

Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive For Banned Substance
newsx

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin
Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?
newsx

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’
Aryna Sabalenka beats Coc

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report

Pakistan’s Military Facing Critical Artillery Shortage, Can Sustain War For Only Four Days: Report

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media