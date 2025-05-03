Kagiso Rabada Banned: South African Pacer Tests Positive for Banned Substance

Rabada’s absence initially raised questions, with Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill stating in early April that the team expected him back within 10 days.

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has confirmed he is serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned recreational drug. The news explains his sudden departure from the Gujarat Titans during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Exit from IPL Tied to Suspension

Rabada’s absence initially raised questions, with Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill stating in early April that the team expected him back within 10 days.

In a statement issued later, Rabada clarified the real reason behind his exit.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” he shared.

Details of the substance involved have not been disclosed. Rabada has issued an apology and acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating he is currently under a provisional ban.

Reports from ESPNCricinfo suggest that the failed test dates back to the SA20 League, where Rabada represented MI Cape Town earlier this year. While he is reportedly back in India, the Gujarat Titans have not released any official updates regarding his status.

Rabada Responds with Regret and Gratitude

Rabada expressed remorse in his statement and reaffirmed his commitment to the sport.

“I am deeply sorry to all that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. It goes beyond my personal aspirations,” he said.

He also showed gratitude to those who have stood by him during this difficult period.

“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA and Gujarat Titans for their support. I’d also thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love,” he shared.

Despite the controversy, Rabada made it clear that he’s determined to bounce back.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” he added.

Future Uncertain as South Africa Awaits Return

The duration of Rabada’s suspension remains unknown, and it’s unclear when he’ll be eligible to return to competitive cricket.

For Gujarat Titans, his absence is a setback, though the team remains in contention for a top-two finish in the IPL. Meanwhile, South Africa will be closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11 to 15.

