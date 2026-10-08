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Home > Sports News > Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

Kagiso Rabada remains a major doubt for South Africa's first Test against Australia at Kingsmead, Durban, due to a hamstring injury. Proteas management will make a late fitness call as the star fast bowler races to return for the crucial WTC clash.

Kagiso Rabada's recovery from injury remains under the scanner ahead of first Test between South Africa and Australia. Image Credit: ANI
Kagiso Rabada's recovery from injury remains under the scanner ahead of first Test between South Africa and Australia. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 11:53 IST

South Africa vs Australia: South Africa will give its leader of the pace attack Kagiso Rabada until the first Test match against Australia to demonstrate his fitness before the first game of the three-match series, which starts on October 9 at Kingsmead.

Rabada has not played at any level since featuring for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the end of May this year. The right-arm pacer is racing to recover in time for the three-match series against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury during training in August.

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Last month, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said that Rabada’s recovery was progressing well. The 31-year-old was also seen bowling in the nets during training on Wednesday ahead of the first Test in Durban.

However, Proteas teammate Simon Harmer indicated that a final decision on Rabada’s availability could be made only shortly before the start of the first Test.

“Everybody wants him to play. The spectators, us in the change room, the Australians. I obviously don’t know exactly where he’s at,” Harmer said, as quoted by the ICC website. 

“There’ll be a decision made, I’m sure, as close to the game as possible. He’s proved season in, season out that he’s a world-class player and he’s only going to make our team better,” he added.

Harmer said that even if Rabada misses the first Test against Australia, there would still be plenty of time in the coming months for the pacer to make an impact at Test level.

“I really hope that he does get in for the first Test, but there’s a lot of cricket this summer, and I don’t think we want to risk a short-term game for long-term damage,” Harmer said.

After their home series against Australia, South Africa will face Bangladesh in a two-match series in November before taking on England in a three-match home series in December, as they look to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) mace they won for the first time against Australia at Lord’s last year.

Also Read: Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

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Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?
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Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

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Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?
Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?
Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?
Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?
Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

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