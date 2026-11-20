Gautam Gambhir On Akash Deep Injury: India fast bowler Akash Deep has revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir stayed in touch with him throughout his recovery from a back injury. The pacer recalled Gambhir’s regular calls and messages while he was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, saying the support helped him during a challenging phase away from international cricket.

Akash also opened up about the work he put in behind the scenes to make a strong comeback to the Indian team. The Bengal pacer explained how he used his time away from the game to improve his bowling, build physical strength and prepare himself for the demands of international cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Regularly Checked On Akash Deep During Rehabilitation

Akash revealed that Gambhir frequently contacted him to enquire about his recovery and encouraged him to return to the team in better shape. The India head coach remained updated about the pacer’s rehabilitation progress and motivated him throughout the process.

“GG (Gambhir) sir used to follow up during that period and he would take updates — ‘Kaisa chal raha hai rehab tera? Aur strong hokar aana hai (How’s it going? You have to come back stronger.)’ he would ask,” Akash said on Friday after the second day’s play of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington.

The fast bowler admitted that returning to competitive cricket after an extended absence felt different, but his rehabilitation period also allowed him to concentrate on aspects of his game that required attention.

“During that time, I worked on my bowling and on areas I could improve. I wanted to get stronger. It didn’t feel like I was playing international cricket after nearly one and a half years,” he said.

Akash Deep Credits India A Performances For Boosting Confidence

Before returning to the Indian team, Akash got an opportunity to test his progress through appearances for India A. His performances in those matches helped him assess his preparations and regain confidence ahead of his international comeback.

“I was happy with what I bowled for India A,” he said.

One of the notable moments of his return came when he dismissed Glenn Phillips. Akash used a different angle from wide of the crease, producing a delivery that moved away after pitching and disturbed the off stump.

However, the pacer insisted that the dismissal was not about producing an extraordinary delivery but executing his plan consistently.

“It wasn’t one (magic) ball. I was trying to bowl in one area. That ball I put in more effort and could get what I wanted to,” he said.

Akash Deep Explains India’s Bowling Plans Against New Zealand

Akash also discussed the conditions faced by India’s fast bowlers during the opening Test. He pointed out that the Indian attack had to work with an older ball during the final two sessions of the opening day before getting a fresh opportunity on Day 2.

“In the last two sessions on day one, the ball became old. Today, with the new ball, we were fresher,” he said.

The Bengal pacer stressed that maintaining discipline and controlling the scoring rate were essential for bowlers, particularly when the pitch offered opportunities to the opposition batters.

“First option is to stop runs and then bowl to a plan. You have to bowl long areas and have enough patience,” Akash said.

Akash Deep Praises KL Rahul And Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Aggressive Batting

Akash also appreciated India’s batting approach on Day 2, particularly the attacking intent displayed by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The opening pair put together a 130-run partnership as India responded strongly to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. Jaiswal scored 85 off 89 deliveries, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls at stumps.

Akash believed that such an approach puts pressure on the opposition bowling attack and gives India’s bowlers a psychological advantage.

“We scored quickly and that’s a positive sign. Whatever be the opposition, if batters attack like this, bowlers go on the back foot,” Akash said.

The pacer’s remarks also highlighted the importance of Gambhir’s support during his injury absence, with Akash now looking to make the most of his return to international cricket.