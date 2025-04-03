Kamindu Mendis Cancels Honeymoon, Now Shocks KKR By Bowling With Both Arms

The Sri Lankan all-rounder recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Nishni, but postponed his honeymoon to participate in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Kamindu Mendis created history in IPL 2025 by becoming the first ambidextrous bowler to claim a wicket in the tournament. Making his debut against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, the Sri Lankan cricketer left fans and commentators amazed as he bowled with both arms in the same over.

In his only over of the match, Mendis bowled left-arm orthodox against Angkrish Raghuvanshi before switching to right-arm off-spin against Venkatesh Iyer. His versatility left commentators, including former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, in awe. “He bowled accurately with both arms. But it is confusing for a batter, isn’t it?” Mbangwa remarked during the live broadcast. Mendis eventually dismissed Raghuvanshi, who had just completed his half-century, securing his place in IPL history.

Sacrificing Honeymoon for IPL Commitment

Mendis, who was bought by SRH for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction, made headlines even before stepping onto the field. The Sri Lankan all-rounder recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Nishni, but postponed his honeymoon to participate in the tournament. According to wedding planner Pathum Gunawardana, the couple took a brief trip to Haputale but opted out of an overseas honeymoon so Mendis could focus on his IPL commitments.

Despite early setbacks, KKR posted a formidable total of 200/6 after being put to bat by SRH. The opening duo of Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) failed to deliver, but an 81-run stand between captain Ajinkya Rahane and Raghuvanshi steadied the innings. Later, Venkatesh Iyer’s explosive 25-ball fifty helped KKR cross the 200-run mark, putting SRH under pressure in the high-stakes match.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kamindu Mendis’ ability to bowl with both arms offers SRH a rare tactical advantage, making him a valuable asset for the franchise. With IPL fans eager to see more of his ambidextrous skills, his performance in the tournament could set new benchmarks in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ: Who’s the Mysterious Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan’s Blunt Admission Sparks Dating Rumours!