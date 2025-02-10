Kane Williamson Blazes 72-Ball Century As New Zealand Nears 305-Run Target Against South Africa

New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson silenced his critics with a magnificent century in the second ODI of the ongoing Tri-Series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. This marked Williamson’s first one-day international (ODI) hundred in over five years, as he played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s chase of a stiff 305-run target.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After South Africa posted 304/6, powered by Matthew Breetzke’s stellar 150, Williamson anchored New Zealand’s innings with an aggressive knock. The former New Zealand captain, who had been under scrutiny following his 89-ball 58 against Pakistan, responded in style, smashing his 14th ODI hundred in just 72 balls his second-fastest in ODIs.

Williamson’s innings, laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes, kept New Zealand in control alongside opener Devon Conway, who contributed a crucial 97. The duo shared a 187-run stand for the second wicket, bringing the Black Caps closer to victory. At the time of reporting, New Zealand required 54 runs off 70 balls with seven wickets in hand, with Williamson unbeaten on 106.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kane Williamson gets to his 14th ODI century off 72 balls! 💯#3Nations1Trophy | #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/e90S4QNieI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 10, 2025

This century also marked a significant milestone for Williamson in international cricket. With 47 international hundreds, he has now equaled former South African great AB de Villiers on the list of most international centuries. He achieved the feat in just 365 matches, while de Villiers took 420 games to reach the same tally.

The innings comes at a crucial time, serving as a warning to rivals ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy later this year. Interestingly, Williamson’s ton came just a day after India captain Rohit Sharma scored his 49th international hundred against England in Cuttack.

Have A Look At Hundreds In International Cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – Matches: 664, Hundreds: 100

Virat Kohli (India) – Matches: 544, Hundreds: 81

Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC) – Matches: 560, Hundreds: 71

Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/Sri Lanka) – Matches: 594, Hundreds: 63

Jacques Kallis (Africa/ICC/South Africa) – Matches: 519, Hundreds: 62

Hashim Amla (South Africa/World) – Matches: 349, Hundreds: 55

Mahela Jayawardene (Asia/Sri Lanka) – Matches: 652, Hundreds: 54

Brian Lara (ICC/West Indies) – Matches: 430, Hundreds: 53

Joe Root (England) – Matches: 357, Hundreds: 52

Rohit Sharma (India) – Matches: 493, Hundreds: 49

David Warner (Australia) – Matches: 383, Hundreds: 49

Rahul Dravid (Asia/ICC/India) – Matches: 509, Hundreds: 48

Steve Smith (Australia) – Matches: 348, Hundreds: 48

AB de Villiers (Africa/South Africa) – Matches: 420, Hundreds: 47

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – Matches: 365, Hundreds: 47

With this historic knock, Williamson has reaffirmed his status as one of the modern greats of international cricket.

ALSO READ: Team Fluff Vs. Team Ruff: Who Won The Puppy Bowl 2025?