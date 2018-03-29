A day after Australian batsman David Warner stepped down from the captaincy role of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise has appointed New Zealand's Kane Williamson to lead the team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

New Zealand’s swashbuckling batsman Kane Williamson has been handed the captaincy by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday to lead the team in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The announcement came a day after Australian cricketer David Warner stepped down from the role of the IPL franchise’s captain in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Warner from featuring in IPL 2018.

David Warner was appointed as the captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and the IPL team took leaps and bounds under him. After finishing at a miserable 6th spot in 2015, Hyderabad bounced back in the following season and won IPL 2016 under the leadership of the Australian batsman. It was an underwhelming 10th edition of IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they finished at third.

Also Read: Ball-tampering row: David Warner isn’t a bad person, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson defends banned star

During his three-year stint as captain, Warner led Hyderabad from the front with several match-winning knocks. He has routinely finished in the top 5 top run-getters in almost every edition of IPL he has featured in. It will come as a massive blow to the title aspirations of Sunrisers Hyderabad as they will head into the new edition without their star batsman.

Also Read: Ball-tampering row: One-year ban on Steve Smith and David Warner too harsh, believes Shane Warne

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App