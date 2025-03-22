Kane Williamson’s Bold Claim: These 2 Young Players Will Set IPL 2025 Ablaze!

The much-anticipated IPL season will commence with a thrilling showdown between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up for an electrifying start, New Zealand’s legendary batter Kane Williamson has spotlighted two young cricketers poised for a breakout season: Kiwi sensation Rachin Ravindra and Indian T20I opener Abhishek Sharma.

The much-anticipated IPL season will commence with a thrilling showdown between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ahead of this high-stakes opener, Williamson, serving as a JioStar expert for IPL 2025, shared his insights with the media.

Rachin Ravindra: The Rising Kiwi Star

Speaking to ANI about Rachin Ravindra, who will don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey this season, Williamson expressed immense confidence in the young batter’s potential.

“He is a fast learner, and his high side is extremely high. He is such a gifted player, and I am sure he will get plenty of opportunities this season. And I would never bet against him,” said Williamson.

Rachin made his international debut in 2021 but truly announced himself during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, finishing as New Zealand’s top run-scorer with 578 runs in 10 matches, including three centuries. Following impressive Test performances, including a double century against South Africa, he joined CSK for IPL 2024, scoring 222 runs in 10 matches.

After being released ahead of the 2024 Mega Auction, CSK repurchased him for ₹4 crores. His stellar form continued in the Champions Trophy, where he accumulated 263 runs, securing the Golden Bat and ‘Player of the Tournament’ honors. Now, IPL 2025 presents him with a golden opportunity to excel in the T20 format.

Abhishek Sharma: India’s Power-Hitting Sensation

Williamson also believes that Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is set to make a significant impact this season, especially after his explosive partnership with Travis Head in IPL 2024, which earned them the nickname ‘Travishek.’

Abhishek smashed 484 runs in 16 matches at an astonishing strike rate of over 204, hitting 42 sixes. Despite initial struggles in international cricket, his form improved towards the latter half of the South Africa tour and the home series against England.

In his last seven T20Is, Abhishek has amassed 365 runs at an average of 73.00 and a strike rate exceeding 214, including a breathtaking 135 off 54 balls against England. Over his last 22 innings across domestic and international cricket, he has scored 1,087 runs, including a dominant 170-run knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sharing his thoughts on Abhishek, Williamson remarked, “I have got no doubt that his recent international performances will help; those sorts of games grow anybody’s confidence. And as a young, dynamic player, last year was an incredible year for Abhishek. But to then do pretty much the same thing at the international level and recently against England, one of the top teams, was amazing to see. So, he will be very confident coming into this season.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad: A Team Packed with Power

Williamson also acknowledged the firepower in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) batting lineup, stating, “They have got a huge amount of power in their batting line-up. So, you have your good days and bad days. But when the Sunrisers have a good one, they are going to be scoring huge scores as we saw last year.”

With IPL 2025 set to begin, the stage is perfectly set for Rachin Ravindra and Abhishek Sharma to leave their mark. Will they live up to Williamson’s expectations? Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await the answer.

