Kansas City Royals Call Up 45-Year-Old Rich Hill For Record 14th MLB Team

Rich Hill isn’t ready to hang up his glove just yet. At 45 years old, the veteran lefty is being promoted by the Kansas City Royals after signing a minor league deal in May. FanSided’s Robert Murray was first to report the move.

Rich Hill Becomes Oldest Active MLB Player in 2025

With this call-up, Hill overtakes Justin Verlander, 42, as the oldest active player in Major League Baseball. He becomes the sixth player over 40 to be on an MLB roster this season.

Hill’s last stint in the big leagues came with the Boston Red Sox in 2024. He pitched just 3 2/3 innings across four relief outings and recorded a 4.91 ERA.

His new assignment with the Royals hasn’t been officially confirmed by the club yet, but there’s an open spot in the rotation for Tuesday’s game against the Cubs. Hill might take that start, especially since he made nine starts for Triple-A Omaha.

Royals Add Rich Hill, Tying Record for Most MLB Teams Played For

If Hill pitches for Kansas City, he’ll join Edwin Jackson as the only players in MLB history to suit up for 14 different franchises. That would also make him the oldest player in Royals history, surpassing Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry.

Hill signed his minor league deal with the Royals in mid-May. In Omaha, he struck out 48 batters in 42 innings while walking 25 and posting a 5.36 ERA. All of his appearances there were starts, and he averaged nearly five innings per outing.

He recently became the oldest pitcher since Nolan Ryan to notch 10 strikeouts in a Triple-A start, showing he still has something left in the tank.

Hill’s Journey: From Cubs Debut to 14th MLB Team

Rich Hill made his MLB debut way back in 2005 — also at Wrigley Field — where he might pitch again Tuesday. In the years since, he’s played for the Cubs, Orioles, Red Sox, Guardians, Angels, Yankees, A’s, Dodgers, Twins, Rays, Mets, Pirates, and Padres.

He’s bounced all over the league but kept finding ways to stick around. From 2005 through 2014, Hill had a 4.72 ERA. Then came a major turnaround.

Between 2015 and 2020, Hill had a 2.92 ERA and 584 strikeouts over 505 innings. That stretch redefined his career as he became a reliable arm for any rotation.

Future with Royals Remains Unclear for Veteran Pitcher

Kansas City hasn’t said what role Hill will have, but Michael Lorenzen’s recent injury has left a gap in the starting rotation. That could be Hill’s chance to step in and contribute right away.

Even if it’s just temporary, it’s another chapter in an incredible 21-year journey for the veteran southpaw who refuses to slow down.

