Cricket icon Kapil Dev has been named as the first chancellor of Haryana Sports University. Haryana's Youth and Sports Minister Anil Vij has confirmed the development in his latest tweet.

Earlier, Haryana state assembly had passed the Sports University of Haryana Bill 2019 to establish and incorporate a sports university at Rai in Sonepat to promote sports education in the state.

The sports university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine. The courses include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism, and sports marketing will be entertained.

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third sports university established by a state government in India. The other two universities include Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai).

The Sports Minister had announced three-years ago that the Sports School in Rai will be upgraded to Sports University.

Kapil Dev nicknamed as Haryana Hurricane was born in 1959. The former cricketer was one of the greatest all-rounders in the cricket world. The legend cricketer made his debut in 1975 in domestic cricket for his home state. The cricket icon had claimed 6-wickets and helped the Haryana to win the game against Punjab.

Dev was the captain of Indian cricket team which won 1983 Cricket World Cup. In 1994, he took retirement after holding the world record for the greatest number of wickets taken in Test cricket. He is named as the only player in the history of cricket to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored more than 5000 runs in Test cricket.

