World Cup-winning former Indian skipper Kapil Dev resigned as the Cricket Advisory Committee chief days after receiving the conflict of interest notice. Earlier, former India women's team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy also quit the ad-hoc committee a day after being served with the notice.

Former India captain Kapil Dev resigns as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee chief. The decision came days after World Cup-winning captain served with the Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI’s Ethics officer Justice DK Jain. Last week, BCCI sent a conflict of interest notice to the 60-year-old former all-rounder along with the other two members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad. Earlier, former India women’s team skipper Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down from the 3-member committee.

However, Kapil Dev hasn’t revealed the reason for his resignation but sent an email to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, to inform them about his decision. Kapil Dev was appointed as the head of the ad-hoc committee in July this year. The task of CAC was to select head coaches for India women’s and men’s cricket teams. Kapil Dev-led ad-hoc committee interviewed Ravi Shashtri and reappointed him as the head coach of Virat Kohli-led men’s cricket team. Notably, former women’s cricket team captain Shanta Rangaswamy resigned from the committee after she was served Conflict of Interest notice along with Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad by BCCI’s ethics officer DK Jain in mid-September.



Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta lodged a complaint against the trio. According to his complaints, Kapil is the owner of a floodlight company, a member of CAC and also a member of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA). Gupta also pointed out that Gaekwad is a member of ICA and also an owner of a cricket academy and Shanta Rangaswamy is a member of ICA and also an active member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Rangaswamy resigned from the ad-hoc committee a day after receiving the conflict of interest notice.

