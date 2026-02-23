LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

The WNBA mourns the passing of 2-time champion Kara Braxton at age 43. A look back at the Detroit Shock star’s 10-season career, her legacy at Georgia, and her family.

WBNA Legend Kara Braxton (left) Dies At 43. Photo: AFP
WBNA Legend Kara Braxton (left) Dies At 43. Photo: AFP

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 23, 2026 14:38:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

The WNBA community is in mourning following the announcement that Kara Braxton, a two-time league champion and ten-year veteran, passed away on Sunday, Feb 22. She was 43 years old.

While the league’s statement did not disclose a cause of death or location, the outpouring of grief from former teams and teammates paints a picture of a player who was as respected for her spirit as she was for her 6-foot-6 presence on the hardwood.

A Career Defined by Winning

Braxton entered the league in 2005 as the seventh overall pick for the Detroit Shock. She didn’t just join a team; she joined a powerhouse. During her tenure in Detroit, she became a vital component of the Bill Laimbeer-led “Bad Girls” era, helping the franchise secure WNBA titles in 2006 and 2008.

Her individual accolades matched her team’s success:

  • 2005: WNBA All-Rookie Team selection.

  • 2007: WNBA All-Star honours.

  • Career Stats: Over 297 regular-season games, she averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds, serving as a reliable anchor for the Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty.

The New York Liberty, where Braxton spent the final four years of her WNBA career, released a statement Sunday: “Her presence and passion left a lasting impact on our organisation and the women’s game. Her impact will not be forgotten.”

From Georgia Bulldogs to Global Courts

Before her professional success, Braxton was a standout at the University of Georgia. From 2001 to 2004, she was a dominant force in the SEC, earning Rookie of the Year honours and multiple All-SEC selections.

Her love for the game took her far beyond the United States; after her WNBA retirement in 2014, she continued to compete professionally overseas through the 2017-18 season. In her post-playing years, Braxton transitioned to a career with Nike in Oregon before eventually settling in the Atlanta area.

A Sporting Legacy Continues

Braxton’s impact on the sports world lives on through her family. She is survived by her husband, Jarvis Jackson, and her sons, Jream Jackson and Jelani Thurman.

Jelani has followed in his mother’s high-achieving footsteps, recently competing as a tight end for Ohio State’s 2024 national championship team before transferring to North Carolina earlier this year. 

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
