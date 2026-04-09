Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

The Karachi leg of the PSL 2026 kicked off with Hyderabad Kingsmen vs. Peshawar Zalmi, down to the final ball, no margin left (and honestly, that kind of tension doesn’t happen often). Now, another clash looms: Peshawar Zalmi face Karachi Kings at National Stadium Thursday night, 7:30 PM IST.

Neither side has lost yet; they’re both undefeated entering this one, and every win counts toward playoff spots. This is not just about points. It’s about momentum. Both squads bat aggressively, so whoever edges out first could climb the standings fast.

Karachi Kings will need solid fielding, especially on the third day when rain chances rise, even as Peshawar aims to stay top-tier in defence. The outcome might shift everything if either team falters mid-inning, In particular during a close chase where pressure mounts after the 18th over.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on April 8, 2026.

When will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST on Thursday, the 6th of April.

Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

🚨 PZ v KK – HEAD-TO-HEAD 🚨 Matches played – 23

Peshawar Zalmi won – 15

Karachi Kings won – 8 Peshawar Zalmi dominates Karachi Kings by a massive margin in the history of PSL. 🔥 – Who will win the exciting encounter tonight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v8k6wezW9x — Rayham. (@RayhamUnplugged) April 9, 2026







Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Muhammad Waseem, David Warner (c), Azam Khan (wk), Salman Agha, Moeen Ali, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Adam Zampa, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Aaron Hardie, Kusal Mendis (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Aamer Jamal, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

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