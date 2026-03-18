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Home > Sports News > Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

Abbottabad vs Karachi Live Streaming: Here’s when and where to watch the Pakistan T20 match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

Pakistan National T20 League (Image Credits: X)
Pakistan National T20 League (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 18, 2026 15:58:24 IST

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Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

Karachi Region Whites will take on Abbottabad Region in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar on Wednesday. Both teams finished at the top of their respective groups to secure a place in the summit clash.

Karachi Whites won two of their four matches, while their other two games were washed out, finishing with six points. Abbottabad, on the other hand, won three out of four matches and lost one, also ending the group stage with six points.

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When and where will the Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final Match Be Played?

The Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final match will be played on Wednesday, March 18, at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final Match?

The Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final match will not be telecasted live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final match?

The live streaming of the Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final match will be available on the drmsportstvnetwork YouTube Channel in India

When Will The Toss For Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final Match Be Held?

The toss for the Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final match will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Pakistan National T20 Cup Final Match?

Abbottabad Region

Khalid Usman (captain), Afaq Ahmed, Ahmed Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Razaullah, Sajjad Ali (wk), Shadab Khan, Shahab Khan, Shahzaib Khan

Karachi Region Whites

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan, Shan Masood.

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First published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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Tags: AbbottabadAbbottabad vs KarachiKarachi WhitesPakistan National T20 CupPCB

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Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India

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Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India
Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Where to Watch Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Match on TV and Online In India
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