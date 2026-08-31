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Home > Sports News > Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?

Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?

Karim Benzema has mutually terminated his Al Hilal contract, becoming a free agent and fueling transfer speculation. The former Real Madrid and Al Ittihad striker is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with Al Ittihad and Al Shabab linked to the veteran forward.

Karim Benzema has mutually terminated his contract with Al Hilal. Image Credit: X/@Benzema
Karim Benzema has mutually terminated his contract with Al Hilal. Image Credit: X/@Benzema

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 14:59 IST

Karim Benzema mutually ended his contract with Al Hilal, sparking concerns over his future. The 38-year-old veteran forward could move out of Saudi Arabia in search of a new club. Having joined Al Hilal earlier this year in January moved from Al Ittihad, where he spent close to three years. Being a free agent, Benzema could be on the target for clubs in search of a forward.

Karim Benzema Contract: Latest Update on Frenchman’s Future

The ex-Real Madrid forward has multiple offers to continue his playing career, and he is definitely not thinking about retirement yet. At the age of 38, Benzema has the will to still play football.

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Gabriel Martinelli’s transfer to Al Hilal in a few weeks has been practically officialized. The impact of Martinelli’s transfer on the Saudi league, mostly the transfer market, is huge. Other big names like Benzema are also thought of as possible transfers.

The French striker is rumoured to be going back to Al Ittihad, where he played last season, whilst Al Shabab is another club being mentioned as his next potential destination.

In 16 games for Al Hilal, Benzema hit a dozen goals and five assists. He came to the club from another of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, Al Ittihad.

Karim Benzema’s Contract at Al Hilal

After leaving Al Ittihad, Karim Benzema signed with Al Hilal in February 2026, with the club disclosing that he has inked a 1 1/2-year deal with the Saudi Arabian outfit. This is a huge transfer as Al Ittihad are one of the Saudi Pro League clubs. Karim Benzema had previously signed for French giants Real Madrid.

The legendary French forward didn’t retire from football but kept on contributing by scoring goals for his team, even though he had reached the latter stage of his playing career. During 20 of his games for the Saudi Pro League, he managed to find the back of the net 16 times, which definitely shows that his ability in finishing hasn’t gone with age.

Benzema’s first goal of the season came in Al Hilal’s league game against Al Faisaly as the club emerged victorious.

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Malaga: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise to 4-0 Win in La Liga

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Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?
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Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?
Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?
Karim Benzema Transfer Latest News: Al Hilal Exit Confirmed After Shock Six-Month Spell | Where Will Real Madrid Legend Go Next?
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